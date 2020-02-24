The Gypsy King made his entrance to the ring seated on a throne, and he left as the unquestionable king of boxing’s heavyweight division. Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on his way to a seventh-round TKO victory.
The round guess might have been off, but he called it. It was a pretty strong statement to back up.
Every puncher has his or her day in boxing. It is difficult to knock out highly skilled fighters consistently. Now we wait to see if Wilder will opt for a rematch, or is it time for a good ol’ British brawl between Fury and Anthony Joshua.
Bill Russell, the Celtics legend, appeared at Sunday’s Lakers-Celtics game sporting a Kobe Bryant jersey. Russell’s career featured six championships against the Lakers. He has never publicly supported a franchise other than the Celtics, but Sunday’s game was a special occasion.
One day we’ll look up and LeBron James won’t be in the NBA. In the meantime, he’s still making sure the league will be in good hands. James went up to Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant and told him to reach out if he needs anything on or off the court.
James did a similar thing with Jayson Tatum on Sunday after the Lakers-Celtics game, and even posted a picture complimenting the 21-year old forward.
College basketball programs were in a giving mood this weekend ... to fans.
An 84-year-old woman sank a full-court golf putt to win a 2020 Nissan Altima.
That’s an improbable shot that would’ve been hard for Tiger Woods or even Rory McIlroy to make.
A woman on Twitter claiming to be the winning woman’s daughter says that she is actually an 86-year old mother of seven and a grandmother of 14 who was in need of a new car.
A student at Montana State went into launch mode, chucking a basketball 94 feet to win $11,111. The student, Joe Thompson, signaled "2-4″ with his hands before pointing to the sky in honor of Bryant.
The Astros have dominated baseball headlines during the winter, but things aren’t so warm on the other side, either. Mike Fiers, often referred to as the whistleblower of the Astros’ scandal, is pitching for the A’s now and will face his share of boos. He commented on the situation by saying he can defend himself. Jessica Mendoza and David Ortiz are two of the popular people in baseball who have openly disagreed with Fiers’ methods.
The Phillie Phanatic has received a small makeover. The new look was revealed in the spring training home-opener Sunday. While the crowd-pleasing Phantatic’s makeover didn’t cause too much of a hassle, the reason behind the change is sparking a discussion.