WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert did not make expansion news at the draft

NEW YORK — This time of year in sports is famed for its unique traditions, and Monday brought another one.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert took the stage for a news conference before the start of the 2025 WNBA draft. As usual, she was asked about expansion; and as usual, she offered little details.

The Collingswood native was asked about a Sports Business Journal report in February that put Cleveland, Houston, and Philadelphia at the front of the line, in that order. She acknowledged the report, but otherwise stayed away from specifics.

“Nothing to report specifically, other than we have huge demand in our bidding process for a WNBA team, in not only those cities, but a lot of other cities,” Engelbert said. “So, really excited to be evaluating which city or cities would be the best going forward, and just evaluating whether it is more than one, quite frankly.”

She didn’t even want to put a timeline on expansion.

“No specific timeline,” she said. We talked about going to 16 teams by no later than ‘28 — I think we’re still on track for that. We’re evaluating the huge demand from cities and ownership groups and investment from a variety of cities. We’ve had a process, we’re using an outside banker, so we’re still evaluating that.”

The league will add its 13th team in San Francisco this year, then add teams 14 and 15 next year in Portland, Ore., and Toronto.

At one point, Engelbert cautioned against expanding the league too quickly, because “you don’t want to degrade the quality of the game already going to 16.”

But that remark raised some eyebrows. Though the league will have added 33% more teams in growing from 12 teams to 16, it will add 48 roster spots to a league that has had just 144 until now. There are plenty of qualified players in the college game, and a growing number in the international game.

That has been proven in recent years by how many second- and third-round picks did not end up signing contracts because the teams ended up not having room for them.

Bueckers goes No. 1

There was never any doubt about who the Dallas Wings would take with the No. 1 pick: Connecticut superstar Paige Bueckers, fresh off winning her long-awaited first national championship in her last college game.

In recent weeks, there was chatter about whether Bueckers wanted to go to Dallas. But the word went around Monday night that she would sign, and she confirmed it after being picked.

“Excited to start that new chapter and be in a new city, explore that, and give everything I have to the Wings organization,” she said. “I know we’re going to do great things, and it’s a fresh start, and I think we’re all ready to do something special. Just extremely grateful that they took the pick on me — I could see the city has great love for that pick — and we’re just super-excited for the future.”

The Wings won the draft lottery last November, and the anticipation of Bueckers coming led to selling out season tickets within days. Their roster already includes star guard Arike Ogunbowale and Villanova product Maddy Siegrist, and major offseason trades brought guard DiJonai Carrington from Connecticut and forward NaLyssa Smith from Indiana.

“Obviously, Paige being from the Big East, I’m super-familiar with her,” Siegrist told The Inquirer in a text message. “She’s an incredible player, and excited to have her in Dallas.”

Those moves were made by a new coach, Chris Koclanes, and a new general manager, league veteran Curt Miller. Koclanes has a Philadelphia connection: early in his career, he was a video coordinator with the St. Joseph’s women’s team from 2013-15. One of his sisters, Belle, was an assistant with Drexel’s women’s team from the summer of 2022 until this winter, when she joined Chris’ staff.

The Wings will also move to a new arena in downtown Dallas in 2026, and are building a new practice facility nearby.

“To feel loved to feel supported, I can’t wait to play in that system, to play with that team, to embrace that new city,” Bueckers said. “To be in a place that you’re loved and wanted, that’s very important.”

The Seattle Storm used the No. 2 pick on Dominque Malonga, a much-hyped 19-year-old forward from France. French media have called her the women’s version of men’s basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Washington Mystics had picks 3, 4, and 6, which brought a big haul: Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron, Southern California forward Kiki Iriafen, and Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore. In between them at No. 5, the Valkryies used their debut draft pick on Justė Jocytė, a Lithuanian guard who has drawn strong reviews from scouts.

The Connecticut Sun had picks No. 7 and 8, and took forwards with both: Louisiana State’s Aneesah Morrow and North Carolina State’s Saniya Rivers.

The Los Angeles Sparks went next, picking Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker at No. 9, then the Chicago Sky picked Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka and Texas Christian guard Hailey Van Lith at Nos. 10 and 11. Dallas finished the first round by picking N.C. State’s Aziaha James at No. 12.

Mixed night for local products

Collegeville native Lucy Olsen, who spent her first three college years at Villanova and a finale at Iowa, is coming back east. The guard was picked No. 11 in the second round by the Washington Mystics. She celebrated at home with her family.

North Philadelphia’s Diamond Johnson surprisingly was not drafted. She will wait to see if she gets a training camp invite, which is fairly common for undrafted players.

