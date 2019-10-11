WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud are finally WNBA champions.
Delle Donne, the Delaware-born star and this year’s MVP, and Cloud, the Broomall native and St. Joseph’s product, led the Washington Mystics to an 89-78 win over the Connecticut Sun in the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday night.
Delle Donne, who battled a herniated disk throughout the series and had to miss Game 3 because of the pain, scored 21 points. Cloud scored 18, including some big shots down the stretch.
The first half was tight, and tightly-officiated. Neither team ever led by more than six points, and the referees whistled 18 fouls.
Delle Donne started slowly, shooting just 1-for-4 in the first quarter, but ended the half as Washington’s leading scorer with 10 points. Cloud had seven.
The Mystics’ bigger problem was at the other end of the floor: They let Connecticut shoot 17-for-35 from the floor en route to a 43-42 halftime lead.
The Sun opened the third quarter with an 8-2 run, and though Washington twice rallied to draw even, Connecticut held a 64-62 lead heading into the fourth.
Cloud came up big 50 seconds into the quarter, with a three-pointer to put the Mystics up, 65-64. Then they got a stop, and Delle Donne drove for a powerful layup.
Connecticut refused to go away, though, especially Harrisburg-area native Alyssa Thomas. She led all scorers on the night with 25 points.
It took an Emma Meesseman interception between Cloud scoring a three and a layup with 6:26 to play for Washington to have even an inch of breathing room.
Finally, with 4:22 left, Mystics veteran Kristi Tolliver broke the Sun’s resistance when she dashed for a layup to put the home team up, 76-72.
After Delle Donne put Washington up, 78-72, Thomas missed a floater so open that even the home crowd was surprised. Meesseman scored at the other end, and Mystics fans at last started to believe.
Meesseman, who had a team-high 22 points off the bench, was named series MVP.
Mystics fans have seen a lot of bad teams over the years: Washington has failed to make the playoffs 10 times, and won just one playoff series before 2017.
But when the Delle Donne came east from Chicago in a trade that year, the team’s fortunes finally turned. The Mystics made the semifinals in 2017, the Finals last year, and this year finally won it all.
And this wasn’t their only triumph. This year, the Mystics moved out of the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena downtown to become a primary tenant in a brand-new, city-owned, 4,200-seat, purpose-built facility east of the District’s Anacostia River — an area that hasn’t fully shared in the rest of the city’s renaissance.
The stands were packed with fans of every background, and instead of their voices being lost in a big bowl, they made a raucous racket all night. Wizards players John Wall and Bradley Beal sat courtside, and Vivica A. Fox were among the celebrities in attendance.