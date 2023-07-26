Kahleah Copper scores a new career high of 37 points in WNBA game

Chicago Sky star and North Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 37 points Wednesday night in a 107-95 loss to the visiting Las Vegas Aces.

Copper, who recently played in her third straight All-Star Game, shot 12-of-18 and also had six rebounds and two assists for the Sky (9-14). Copper’s previous career high was 29 points, which she recorded on June 25 and again on Saturday.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (22-2) with 27 points.

Despite the success she has already achieved, Copper is dedicated to improving, training this past offseason with South Philly native Chaz Franklin, now a development coach with the Sky.