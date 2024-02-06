Chicago Sky trade North Philly’s Kahleah Copper to Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper is heading west.

The Chicago Sky are trading the North Philadelphia native to the Phoenix Mercury for several draft picks, according to multiple reports. The Sky will receive the No. 3 pick in April’s WNBA draft as well as two 2025 second-rounders and a 2026 first-round pick, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times. The Sky also acquired forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner.

Copper released a statement thanking the team and fans Tuesday on Instagram from Belgium, where she is training with a Team USA squad preparing for the Paris Olympics.

“[Seven] years ago almost to the day, I was sitting in my apartment in Belgium when I was traded from DC to Chicago,” she wrote. “I was #JustAKidFromNorfPhilly tryna make a name for myself and for my family. I came to Chicago with a hunger and a desire to learn, make an impact in the community, and be great on the court. 7 years later I can honestly say, Chicago, I love y’all.”

Copper, a former Prep Charter and Rutgers standout, was the Finals MVP in 2021 when the Sky won their only title. The three-time All-Star led the team back to the playoffs each of the past two seasons, even after several key players departed following the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old Copper spent seven seasons in Chicago after being traded from Washington following her rookie season. She’s averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in her career. She posted a career-high 18.7 points along with 4.4 boards 2.0 assists, and 0.9 steals last season.

Copper is the second Philly-area star to join the Mercury in as many weeks. Cardinal O’Hara and St. Joseph’s grad Natasha Cloud signed with Phoenix in free agency following a long tenure with the Washington Mystics.

Despite featuring two of the league’s biggest stars in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, the Mercury have struggled in recent years. At 9-31, they finished with the worst record in the WNBA last season. They were the eighth and final seed with a 15-21 record in 2022 while playing without Griner, who was detained in a Russian prison.