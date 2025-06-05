Dawn Staley will be one of the hosts of CBS’ new prime time WNBA studio show

With CBS set to broadcast its first prime time regular-season WNBA game, the network is launching a studio show featuring South Carolina women’s basketball coach and North Philadelphia native Dawn Staley as an analyst.

Staley previously was a women’s basketball analyst for the 2024 Summer Olympics on NBC, but this will be her first time on a WNBA studio show.

Advertisement

The show, WNBA Tip Off, will also feature two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery and Sarah Kustok and run for 30 minutes to an hour.

» READ MORE: https://www.inquirer.com/college-sports/dawn-staley-south-carolina-temple-wnba-20250525.html

The show will air four times during CBS’s prime-time WNBA games, starting with the Sky vs. Fever on June 7. Caitlin Clark will miss that game with a quad strain, but Staley’s former stars, Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso, will play for the Fever and Sky, respectively.

The show also will air July 12 ahead of a matchup between the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces; on Aug. 9 for a matchup between the Sky and Fever; and on Aug. 16 for a 2024 championship rematch between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

Staley, whose book Uncommon Favor recently debuted at No. 2 in nonfiction on the New York Times’ bestseller list behind fellow Philadelphia product Jake Tapper’s book on former President Joe Biden, has advocated for a WNBA team in her hometown on several occasions. Late last month while promoting her book, Staley said she’d like to be a part of a WNBA ownership group in Philly.