Subaru Park will host the inaugural Women’s Lacrosse League Championship

The Philadelphia area will become the epicenter of sports this year and host major events, including the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star game, and the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Now, another historic event has been added to the schedule: the inaugural Women’s Lacrosse League championship.

The event will take place during the Professional Lacrosse League’s homecoming weekend for the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Aug. 14-16 at Subaru Park in Chester.

“We’re thrilled to return to Philadelphia at Subaru Park in 2026, and make history when we crown the first WLL Champions,” said PLL cofounder and president Paul Rabil. “Philly fans have fueled some of the most legendary moments in our league’s history, and we can’t wait to see their passion for the Waterdogs and the game light up the stadium once again.”

In the championship, the league’s four teams (New York Charging, Boston Guard, Maryland Charm, and California Palms) will compete in the 10-vs.-10 format that debuted during the 2025 WLL All-Star game.

“Hosting both the Premier Lacrosse League and, for the first time, the Women’s Lacrosse League at Subaru Park is a powerful moment for our venue and for the region’s lacrosse fans,” said Union president Tim McDermott. “This weekend will reflect our commitment to showcasing elite competition at our best-in-class facility and creating unforgettable experiences for all who step foot in Subaru Park.”

Before the regular season begins on May 15 in Rhode Island, all four WLL teams, and the top four PLL teams, also will play in the 2026 Championship Series from Feb. 27 to March 8 at The St. James in Springfield, Va. The competing PLL teams are the New York Atlas, Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws and California Redwoods.

They will compete in the Olympic Sixes game format, which is set to return to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Fans can purchase presale tickets for the Championship Series online.