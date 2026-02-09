Philly will be a stop on the Ivory Coast’s hopeful path to World Cup glory. Twice.

Ivory Coast will try to advance past the group stage for the first time in its history when it returns for its fourth World Cup this summer.

Les Éléphants made three straight World Cups after earning their first qualification in 2006, but all three appearances ended in the group stage. Ivory Coast missed the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, but it will make its return in 2026.

Advertisement

Ivory Coast will battle with Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao to advance out of Group E, but with the expansion of the knockout stage from 16 to 32 teams, Les Éléphants will have their eyes on the nation’s first trip past the group stage.

Ivory Coast’s World Cup schedule

(All times Eastern)

June 14: vs. Ecuador at Lincoln Financial Field (7 p.m., FS1; tickets)

Advertisement

June 20: vs. Germany in Toronto (4 p.m., Fox29)

June 25: vs. Curaçao at Lincoln Financial Field (4 p.m., FS1; tickets)

Fast facts

Ivory Coast is ranked 37th in FIFA’s latest world rankings. … The country has won the African Cup of Nations three times, most recently as the host nation in 2023. … Emerse Faé will manage Ivory Coast at the World Cup. Faé took over as manager in the middle of the 2023 tournament, which was held in 2024. Jean-Louis Gasset resigned from his managerial duties after Les Éléphants finished third in their group.

Amad Diallo was a big part of Ivory Coast's run in the African Cup of Nations in December. He is expected to guide the team in his World Cup debut this summer. Read more Ulrik Pedersen / Associated Press

Players to watch

While his younger brother, Désiré Doué, draws a bigger spotlight for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, Guéla Doué will have an opportunity to grab some of that attention for himself with Ivory Coast this summer. Doué, a dual citizen of France and the Ivory Coast, plays club soccer for French club Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Doué should be the first-choice right back for Faé’s squad this summer, as he made four starts there at the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

Amad Diallo will be the attacking engine for the Ivory Coast this summer. Diallo was the leading goal scorer for Les Éléphants at the Africa Cup this winter, logging three goals and an assist while lining up in attack and midfield. Diallo, 23, recorded 16 goal contributions (goals and assists) for Manchester United in the English Premier League last season. He is set to make his World Cup debut this summer.

Advertisement

Ibrahim Sangaré likely will be another key piece of the Ivorian team for the World Cup. The defensive midfielder has made 52 appearances for his country after debuting as a 16-year old in 2014, including four starts in the 2023 Africa Cup. Sangaré, 28, has spent the last three seasons with EPL side Nottingham Forest, making 42 starts across all competitions. After helping Les Éléphants top its group in World Cup qualifying, Sangaré will get a chance to make his first appearance at the World Cup.

Philly meets Ivory Coast moment

Didier Drogba, an Ivorian icon and the nation’s all-time leading scorer, made his first start for Chelsea in a preseason friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in August 2004. Drogba, who scored 104 Premier League goals in nine seasons at Chelsea, scored in the first half to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over AC Milan. Milan won the match, 3-2.

Drogba scored 65 goals for Ivory Coast, including the nation’s first World Cup goal in 2006. Drogba retired from international competition in 2014 but continued to play domestically, suiting up for Major League Soccer’s Montréal Impact (now CF Montréal) and the United Soccer League’s Phoenix Rising. He retired from club competition in 2018.

You should check out …

Ivory Coast-centric restaurants are in short supply in the Philadelphia region, but Inquirer critic Craig LaBan has a food pick for fans. He recommends Le Baobab in Southwest Philadelphia:

Jeanne Hien nearly lost everything when a kitchen fire tore through her small Woodland Avenue restaurant in 2021 and closed it down for a year. But Le Baobab is back, and so are some of Philly’s only takes on the cuisines of her husband’s homeland, Ivory Coast, and her own in neighboring Burkina Faso.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Check out the Inquirer's curated list of the 76 best restaurants in the Philly area

While the menu shares multiple dishes in common with countries across West Africa, the specialties here come off the grill — succulent halal lamb chops cut from the thigh, juicy chicken, and flavorful whole fish — each scented with a marinade of garlic and rich brown Maggi seasoning that’s smothered in a chunky onion sauce laced with bell peppers and tomatoes.

Order it with the fluffy couscous of fermented grated cassava called attiéké and a side of alloco, or sweet plantains fried to a tawny brown crisp. The restaurant is still takeout-only for now, but, going into its 18th year on Woodland Avenue, Hien aims to revive her 20-seat dining room for inside dining within the coming months. 📍Le Baobab, 5353 Woodland Ave., ☎️ 215-729-1074

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Navigating Philly

The best way to navigate getting to the stadium area where the games will be held is via SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system. The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper.

Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train, or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete World Cup coverage right here!