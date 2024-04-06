WWE stars wow kids at Make-A-Wish event: ‘Moments like this gives our family even more hope’

WWE superstars Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair surprised 19 children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday at the Convention Center ahead of WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses between the ages of 3-18. The 19 children traveled to Philadelphia from across North America, and their wish was to attend WrestleMania, which is Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mysterio and Flair served as emcees while each child created their own superstar entrance at the Convention Center. WWE and Make-A-Wish also partnered with Fanatics to provide each child with a $250 shopping spree at WWE World’s superstore.

» READ MORE: How a Pa. football coach changed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s life for the better

Advertisement

“This means the world,” Mysterio said. “To be able to connect with our fans the way we do, they only get a glimpse every time they watch us perform. And it’s from far away. But to be able to interact and talk about things, what they have to say about what we do for them that makes them happy, it’s unbelievable.

“This is the connection that means the most to us.”

Mysterio’s surprise appearance left 10-year-old Alexander Avila Jr. of Long Island, N.Y., speechless.

Avila was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at age 7 in 2021. The rare, life-threatening blood condition occurs when the bone marrow is unable to create enough blood cells for the body to function properly. According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the overall five-year survival rate is about 80% for patients under age 20.

Avila underwent a bone marrow transplant, but the procedure didn’t come without complications. Last year, Avila was diagnosed with post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, a disease in which cells of the lymphatic system grow excessively, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Following multiple rounds of chemotherapy that concluded last year, Alexander Avila Sr. and his wife, Marina, are “cautiously optimistic” about their son’s future.

“He’s been rebounding and battling ever since he was diagnosed,” Avila Sr. said. “We’re hopeful … and moments like this gives our family even more hope.”

During his treatments, Avila was informed through a social worker that he qualified for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Initially, his parents didn’t think much of it, as their only concern was his medical condition. But once more clarity emerged following his final round of chemotherapy, Avila and his parents reached out to Make-A-Wish about his passion for WrestleMania.

“This was all surreal,” Avila Sr. said. “After everything he has been through, what we’ve been through as a family, to have him come out to his own entrance was pretty cool. Freaking Rey Mysterio introducing him … it was definitely special. We were just trying to capture everything. He might not [understand] the full significance of it now, but we’re making core memories.”

Said Flair: “For Rey and I, this is what means the most to us. Being able to open WrestleMania week, it doesn’t get any better than this for WWE. Not necessarily having to be in character, letting them feel like we [care], I think that makes it more special as well. [The children] are the heartbeat of what we do.”

At the conclusion of the festivities, each Make-A-Wish child received custom title belts and Mitchell & Ness WrestleMania bomber jackets.

Asked for his favorite part of the special extravaganza, Avila struggled to identify one aspect. Eventually, he smiled and acknowledged his favorite WWE superstar.

“Rey Mysterio, I didn’t expect to meet him at all,” Avila Jr. said. “I’ll remember this … for the rest of my life.”