Paul Heyman wants The Rock at WrestleMania. WWE stars are ready for ‘bloody crazy’ Philly fans either way.

At WrestleMania 40, the biggest stars in the sport will compete in front of a massive crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to compete for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, the promotion announced Thursday at the WrestleMania kickoff event in Las Vegas. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may also be a factor.

“It’s apparent now that Roman Reigns will be defending the championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event at WrestleMania,” WWE’s Paul Heyman, the manager for Reigns who once led Philadelphia-based independent promotion called Extreme Championship Wrestling, told The Inquirer.

“Now it’s time for another disruptor, and that disruptor, to me, believe it or not, is The Rock, because by the sheer number of eyeballs Dwayne Johnson can put on our product. The enormity of that attention is only going to bring a whole new generation of fans to WWE and to what we do.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: CM Punk will not headline WrestleMania in Philly due to injury

The Rock, 51, last wrestled an official match in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, winning in six seconds. His last full match came three years earlier at WrestleMania 29 when he lost the WWE title to John Cena.

Last month, Johnson was appointed to the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company that was established in September after merging with the UFC. Three days after the executive chairman of the board McMahon announced Johnson’s addition, McMahon resigned shortly after a former employee filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct.

“The system here is designed to withstand any departure,” Heyman said. “Apple’s doing fine without Steve Jobs. Microsoft is doing fine without Bill Gates. I don’t think Jeff Bezos goes into the office at all anymore. And these companies run just fine because they were set up that way.

“As much money that can pour in to this multi-billion dollar corporation, we’re still ready to get down and do the grunt work because that’s what it requires to remain cognizant of what the audience truly wants.”

WrestleMania hasn’t been held in Philadelphia since 1999, when the Wells Fargo Center hosted it, and it has never been held at the Linc.

WrestleMania is a spectacle that has drawn raucous crowds, but Philadelphia is something special — just ask Jade Cargill, whose husband Brandon Phillips played in Philadelphia as a former Cincinnati Reds player.

“When they lost, just trust me, we had to hurry up to get to our car,” Cargill told The Inquirer on Thursday.

“They’re great strong baseball fans and strong wrestling fans as well. But the baseball fans are crazy, man.”

» READ MORE: WrestleMania is expected to bring crowds to Philly. But a ‘rabid fan base’ is already here.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley said she’s hoping the fans bring that same energy to the ring.

“What I know about fans in Philadelphia is they’re absolutely bloody crazy,” Ripley said. “I’m expecting them to be rowdy and just so into WrestleMania — to the point that it gets us extremely hyped up as well out there. At this point, we’re going out there, we’re putting our bodies on the line. We’re fighting for our shots at WrestleMania 40 to either win a championship, keep a championship, or just prove to everyone who the hell we are.

“So I’m hoping that Philly is gonna be Philly, and they’re gonna be loud and rowdy and give us that little adrenaline boost that we need.”

Inquirer staff editor Diamond Leung contributed to this report.