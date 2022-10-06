Life has changed quite a bit for WWE’s Liv Morgan.

Since becoming the Smackdown Women’s champion at Money in the Bank back on July 2, Morgan — real name Gionna Daddio — has had to take on more responsibilities. With more power also comes less time in the comfort of her own home.

Thus is the life of a WWE champion. It is a life that Morgan graciously accepts.

“Life just feels like it’s been a dream… in, like, the most humble way,” Morgan said during a recent interview with The Inquirer.

The professional changes, however, pale in comparison to the personal ones she’s made in the last three months. According to Morgan, winning the title was more than just her biggest professional achievement to date. It was also validation for all of the peaks and valleys she has experienced — validation she didn’t know she needed.

Now, Morgan feels like she’s leveled up, so to speak, and become more confident.

Morgan has come a long way. She grew up as one of seven children in a single-parent home in Elmwood Park, N.J. On Oct. 8, she will defend her title at WWE’s Extreme Rules at the Wells Fargo Center. The challenger? Just former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, who is still one of the biggest names in combat sports.

It’s a big stage only two hours south of Elmwood Park, but on Saturday night, it may as well be lightyears away for Morgan.

Keeping Morgan grounded during her journey through the pro wrestling industry is another big responsibility: Taking care of her family.

Morgan has only recently opened up about her familial situation. For her, it’s not a flex, but rather a duty she has been preparing for since childhood.

“I just knew from a very young age. I don’t know why,” Morgan said. “I didn’t instill that responsibility on me, but it’s just something I knew in my heart and soul that I was going to make a difference in my family, so I just kind of grew up having 100 percent faith in that.”

That instinctual feeling gave Morgan purpose growing up. She always made sure to do well in school and generally stay out of trouble to put herself in a better position to help her family in the future.

With that comes inherent pressure, knowing that if she comes up short it doesn’t just affect her career, it also affects the family she financially supports.

“It’s something I need to be able to do for the rest of my life, so it feels like a tall order,” Morgan said.

But Morgan prides herself on being a “big positive thinker,” and feels confident in her ability to welcome said pressure.

“There’s definitely no letting off the gas, especially now,” she said.