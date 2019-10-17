The XFL held its first draft on Oct. 15-16, and the draftees featured a bevy of local players.

Running back Donnel Pumphrey was the most notable former Eagle selected. Pumphrey was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent two separate stints in Philadelphia. He was waived during final cuts on Aug. 30.

Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin was one of three former Eagles quarterbacks who were selected. Aaron Murray and Luis Perez were the others.

Temple’s all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader, Phillip Walker, was the second quarterback assigned prior to the draft.

The draft included players from the Eagles, Temple, Penn State, and local high schools.

Here is a rundown on where each player landed:

Former Eagles

DC Defenders: RB Donnel Pumphrey

DC Defenders: WR DeAndre Thompkins

DC Defenders: C Jon Toth

DC Defenders: DT Elijah Qualls

Houston Roughnecks: S Trae Elston

Houston Roughnecks: S Ed Reynolds

St. Louis Battlehawks: RB Matt Jones

New York Guardians: QB Matt McGloin

New York Guardians: CB Jeremiah McKinnon

Tampa Bay Vipers: CB Josh Hawkins

Tampa Bay Vipers: QB Aaron Murray

Los Angeles Wildcats: QB Luis Perez

Los Angeles Wildcats: S Jerome Couplin

Former Temple players

DC Defenders: OT Cole Boozer

Houston Roughnecks: QB Phillip Walker

Houston Roughnecks: OT Leon Johnson

Tampa Bay Vipers: TE Colin Thompson

Seattle Dragons: TE Evan Rodriguez

Seattle Dragons: DE Praise Martin-Oguike

Los Angeles Wildcats: OT Jaelin Robinson

Los Angeles Wildcats: WR Adonis Jennings

Former Penn State players

DC Defenders: LB Koa Farmer

DC Defenders: RB John Thomas

DC Defenders: WR DeAndre Thompkins

NY Guardians: QB Matt McGloin

Former local high school players

New York Guardians: CB Nydair Rouse, Simon Gratz HS and West Chester University

New York Guardians: DE George Johnson, Glassboro HS

Seattle Dragons: QB Joe Callahan, Holy Spirit HS

Los Angeles Wildcats: WR Adonis Jennings, Timber Creek HS