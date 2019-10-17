The XFL held its first draft on Oct. 15-16, and the draftees featured a bevy of local players.
Running back Donnel Pumphrey was the most notable former Eagle selected. Pumphrey was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent two separate stints in Philadelphia. He was waived during final cuts on Aug. 30.
Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin was one of three former Eagles quarterbacks who were selected. Aaron Murray and Luis Perez were the others.
Temple’s all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader, Phillip Walker, was the second quarterback assigned prior to the draft.
The draft included players from the Eagles, Temple, Penn State, and local high schools.
Here is a rundown on where each player landed:
DC Defenders: RB Donnel Pumphrey
DC Defenders: C Jon Toth
DC Defenders: DT Elijah Qualls
Houston Roughnecks: S Trae Elston
Houston Roughnecks: S Ed Reynolds
St. Louis Battlehawks: RB Matt Jones
New York Guardians: QB Matt McGloin
New York Guardians: CB Jeremiah McKinnon
Tampa Bay Vipers: CB Josh Hawkins
Tampa Bay Vipers: QB Aaron Murray
Los Angeles Wildcats: QB Luis Perez
Los Angeles Wildcats: S Jerome Couplin
DC Defenders: OT Cole Boozer
Houston Roughnecks: QB Phillip Walker
Houston Roughnecks: OT Leon Johnson
Tampa Bay Vipers: TE Colin Thompson
Seattle Dragons: TE Evan Rodriguez
Seattle Dragons: DE Praise Martin-Oguike
Los Angeles Wildcats: OT Jaelin Robinson
Los Angeles Wildcats: WR Adonis Jennings
DC Defenders: LB Koa Farmer
DC Defenders: RB John Thomas
New York Guardians: CB Nydair Rouse, Simon Gratz HS and West Chester University
New York Guardians: DE George Johnson, Glassboro HS
Seattle Dragons: QB Joe Callahan, Holy Spirit HS
Los Angeles Wildcats: WR Adonis Jennings, Timber Creek HS