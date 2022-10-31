The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

October is finally over. Day of the Dead, upcoming elections, Thanksgiving and, beyond that, the start of holiday season, mark the start of the year-end frenzy. Rather than give in to that future stress, I’m focusing on the intersection of art, culture, and history to learn from different communities in the city. Over at the Bok, a community altar for the Day of the Dead reminds us not to take living for granted, while a local film festival spotlights tomorrow’s talent. Lastly, one museum takes us back in time, revealing secrets of the past while also showing us how far we’ve come.

Here is this week’s dispatch of community-focused events, to ground you in the present.

💐 Community Altar

The Day of the Dead is a tradition commemorated by many cultures to remember the lives of those who are no longer with us. This Día de los Muertos, Artist Reyna Guzmán Casarez will be creating a traditional altar outside Bok Bar. In Mexican culture, this multilevel platform represents the stages of a soul’s journey between earth and the afterlife.

Folks are invited to honor the memory of their loved ones, no matter the cultural or ethnic background. You can bring flowers, photos, or anything that reminds you of a relative that has passed away and add it to the altar.

If you want to know more about this tradition, Guzmán Casarez will be talking about the meaning behind it on Nov.1, between 5-7 p.m.

💵Free, 📅Nov.1-3, ⌚Anytime., 📍9th and Mifflin St. at the entrance of Bok Bar, 🌐amrevmuseum.org

» READ MORE: Altars, kites and color: How Philly celebrates the Day of the Dead

🎬 Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival 2022

In an industry where only 2.5% of producers are Asian, the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival (PAAFF) gives local storytellers a platform. This year’s lineup includes films Blind Eye Artist, Ricochet, Aporia and Mississippi Masala.

Folks can watch the screenings in person and be part of the Q&A and panels. But if you live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware, and prefer to stay home, you can rent a film for 24 hours and watch a free livestream of the other events.

In-person tickets need to be purchased online, ahead of time.

💵$5-50, 📅Nov.3-13, ⌚Depends on the film, 📍1219 Vine St. at Asian Arts Initiative building, 🌐paaff.org

📜 Occupied Philadelphia

Imagine what Philly was like in 1777 when the British occupied the city. How did Philadelphians feel? What were soldiers thinking? Were there any spies?

The Museum of the American Revolution’s walking tour, titled Occupied Philadelphia, may help you find those answers.

If you like history, this will show you the perspective of those who lived through revolutionary times. Walk a mile around Old City listening to residents, soldiers and spies as you help gather intel for the revolution.

Students, teachers, and military people get discounted tickets.

💵$12, 📅Nov.5-6, ⌚Pick a time between 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 📍101 S 3rd St, 🌐amrevmuseum.org