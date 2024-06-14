The best Philly bike trails to explore small towns, food destinations, and breathtaking vistas

Babbling brooks, eco-friendly parks, and food excursions await at the end of some of Philly’s best biking trails.

Unbeknownst to many, there are hundreds of miles of interconnected bike trails throughout the region, according to John Boyle, who’s worked as director of research and advocacy at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia for the past 20 years.

Advertisement

“From Mercer to Gloucester counties in New Jersey and through Philadelphia and the four collar counties, there’s literally a network of bike trails that are blooming,” he said. Understanding local bike trail networks make day trips all the easier.

There are a few key trail systems any cyclist should know when planning a day trip or longer ride in the Philly region: the Schuylkill River Trail (SRT), the Circuit Trails network, and the East Coast Greenway. Think of these trail systems as starting points that will lead to other networks along the journey, including the Delaware River Trail, Chester Valley Trail, Pennypack Trail, Wissahickon Bike Trail and the Delaware and Raritan Canal Trails, said Anya Saretzky, the project manager for the local Circuit Trails network, which is a part of the Rails to Trails conservancy national bike trail network.

“My first recommendation for a really short trip is The Schuylkill Banks in Philadelphia. You can go out on the Schuylkill Boardwalk, which is really gorgeous with a great view of Center City. From there you could go up to the art museum and look at Boathouse Row,” Saretzky said.

Through Philly’s bike trails, picturesque landscapes and destinations are around every corner, with a vast network that continues to expand. Plus, many of these trails are close to public transit for an easy trip back home.

Short, easy bike trips around Philadelphia for beginners

Start: The Schuylkill Banks at📍2501 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 End: Norristown Transportation Center near📍73 E. Lafayette St, Norristown, PA 19401 🚲 17 miles ⌚ 1-2 hours

Taking the Schuylkill River Trail from Philadelphia up to Norristown is the perfect for beginners because “Plan B” for the trip back to Philly can be SEPTA’s Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail line, said Boyle. Cyclists can hop off the SRT at any time in East Falls, Manayunk, Roxborough, Conshohocken, or Norristown, each with their own dining, nature, and cultural scenes.

“The best choice [for beginners] is the Schuylkill River Trail as it gives you lots of options not just from Philly, but for anyone who lives near the Schuylkill between Pottstown and Philadelphia,” Boyle said. “This trail will give you variety and it’s very accessible by public transit.”

Start: Pennypack on the Delaware Park 📍7801 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136 End: Fox Chase Farm 📍8500 Pine Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19111 or All Aboard Cafe 📍940 Fetters Mill Rd., Bryn Athyn, PA 19009 🚲 8 to 12 miles ⌚ 1-2 hours

This beginner bike trail begins in Northeast Philadelphia along the Delaware River and takes you through Pennypack Park, a 10,000-acre city park with nature, history, and recreation, such as The Dell Music Center, swimming pools, and the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, said Boyle. Plus, there are farms and orchards throughout the area, like Fox Chase Farm. Montgomery County will soon complete a connecting trail right to SEPTA’s Fox Chase Regional Rail line for easier city access.

“You’re going through this deep forest with a babbling brook beneath you, the Pennypack Creek,” Boyle said of his favorite beginner bike ride. “Right in the middle of the trail, there’s a food truck — All Aboard Cafe — next to the Bryn Athyn post offices. That area has become the center of social life in Bryn Athyn and on warm days people hang out in this little park by the post office and have lunch at this food truck.”

Start: Ben Franklin Bridge at 📍5th and Race Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19106 End: Challenge Grove Park near 📍Park Blvd. & Caldwell Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 🚲 10 miles or less ⌚ 1 to 1.5 hours

Ride over Philly’s century-old Ben Franklin Bridge to get to Camden’s waterfront with attractions, nature, and recreation. From exiting the Ben Franklin Bridge in New Jersey, the Cooper River Trail is a mile bike ride away on Camden’s streets. Take the trail along Cooper River Lake, passing parks, restaurants, and shops.

“Biking over the Ben Franklin Bridge is a really cool experience,” Saretzky said of a bike trip to Camden’s waterfront. “Check out Cooper’s Poynt Park, it’s right along the Delaware waterfront and that there’s a beautiful view of Center City and the river, plus there’s a playground if you bring kids.”

Planning a bike trip around Philadelphia

Before embarking on a bike trip, it’s essential to plan your route, pack appropriately, and inspect your bike’s tires and brakes.

Mapping out a bike trip route

For planning a bike trip route, the Rails to Trails conservancy has two online resources to simplify the process. Use these tools alongside your phone’s GPS as needed:

The Circuit Trails: The regional bike trail network provides map tools, directions, and resources on dozens of possible bike trips in the area. Visit circuittrails.org for basic resources and a list of bike trips, then use their interactive map tool to plan a route at dvrpc.org/webmaps/thecircuit. TrailLink: This national trail network offers an interactive map to plan routes, along with history on trails, nearby destinations and activities, and parking and public transit options. Cyclists can leave reviews to get more personal summaries of each trail.

What to pack for a bike trip around Philadelphia

Lots of water. That’s the #1 rule when riding long distances, said both Boyle and Saretzky. The Adventure Cycling Association recommends drinking close to 1 liter (32 ounces) of water for every hour of cycling.

Additionally, it’s crucial to have a fully charged phone when on a bike trip in case of emergencies.

Here’s a starter list for packing a bike trip bag:

Water: 32 oz. portable water bottle, plus extra. Snacks: granola, cereal bars, fruit, etc. Portable phone charger and phone charging cable Sunscreen

Inspect your bike before a long trip

Check your bike’s tire pressure and brakes before the next trip is ruined a mere 15 minutes into the ride.

If you’re unsure on how to do it, bring the bike to a local shop. See a comprehensive list of local bike shops at bicyclecoalition.org/shops. Boyle and Saretzky suggest identifying a few shops along your next bike trip route in case you need emergency repairs.