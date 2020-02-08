David Sedaris (April 4, Academy of Music). The longtime NPR and New Yorker contributor and beloved essayist comes to Philly this spring. His confessional style presaged what came to be the dominant style of internet writing, but very few have been able to do it with as much grace or humor. He’s still going, too: He released a new book in 2018, and has another coming in 2021. (215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org)