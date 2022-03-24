📅 Our calendar is updated every Thursday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar. Submit an event to our calendar here.

Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and variants are a concern. Make a plan to get vaccinated or your booster shot; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY (MARCH 24)

French Macarons with Chef Monica Glass 🍪

(Food / in-person) These elegant treats are easy to snack on, but making them is an art. Head to the kitchen and learn what it takes to bake these classic French cookies. Free tickets are available to SNAP-eligible families. Proceeds benefit the Free Library’s Culinary Literacy Center programs. ($20, March 24, 6 p.m., 1901 Vine St., eventbrite.com)

Empath 🎶

(Music / in-person) The Catherine Elicson-fronted Philadelphia noise-pop band celebrates the release of Visitor, which came out last month on Fat Possum Records and was produced by Jake Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Enchanted Forest and Primal Rat Screw open up the show. The show is promoted by the 4333 Collective at South Philly’s Dolphin Tavern, which has been putting on a mix of live band and DJ nights. ($15, March 24, 8 p.m., 1539 S. Broad St., etix.com)

FRIDAY (MARCH 25)

Philly Home Show 🏠️

(Home / in-person / kid-friendly) Home renovation and design lovers, this one’s for you. More than 300 vendors will be at the Convention Center alongside DIY workshops, demos, and pop-up shops. Can’t make it this weekend? The show is back from March 25 to 27. Get your tickets online and save $3 with an online-only discount. ($3-$10, March 25-27, 1101 Arch St., phillyhomeshow.com)

An Evening with Joy Harjo 🎤

(Art / in-person / community) The United States Poet Laurette is headed to The Barnes Foundation for a night of art and poetry. First, explore the Native art exhibit Water, Wind, Breath, then listen to a reading and Q&A from Harjo. Can’t make it in person? You can also stream the event virtually. ($15, March 25, 6-8:30 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Fourth Friday ft. David Bankes Art Exhibition 🎨

(Art / in-person / community / free) Celebrate Fourth Friday at Subculture Hair Studio and take in a new, eclectic collection of paintings. Not confined to any one genre, Bankes’ art borrows from a variety of styles. (Free, March 25, 8-11 p.m., 525 S. Fourth St., southstreet.com)

Strange Ranger / Golden Apples 🎶

(Music / in-person) This double-bill is headlined by the formerly Portland, Oregon, and now Philly-based band most recently heard from on the industrial and melodic mixtape No Light in Heaven. Strange Ranger frontman Isaac Eiger also produced Shamir’s new album Heterosexuality under the name Hollow Comet. They’re teamed with Philly band Golden Apples, an all-star Philly group fronted by Russell Edling whose self-titled album on Lame-O Records is due out April 29. ($16, March 25, 7:30 p.m., 1526 N. American St., 4333Collective.net)

Soul Rebels 🎶

(Music / in-person) New Orleans bands have been back on the road in full force, with Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank and the Bangas, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band all coming through in the last week. Add to the list Soul Rebels, the eight-man brass band who update the brass band sound with hip-hop, R&B and rock and have collaborated with everyone from Metallica to Big Freedia to Wu-Tang Clan. Philly dance band Minka opens. ($25, March 25, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

Mitski 🎶

(Music / in-person) The pain and longing — and sense of mystery — that courses through Mitski’s music is very much still present on the Japanese-American singer’s synth-pop-leaning sixth album Laurel Hell, which has gained the 31-year-old songwriter a growing following among fans half her age as she’s become a TikTok sensation. New York six-piece indie-pop band Michelle open. (Sold out, official resale tickets, $150-$450, March 25, 8 p.m., 421 N. Seventh St., bowerypresents.com)

Langhorne Slim 🎶

(Music / in-person / virtual) Bucks County-raised songwriter Langhorne Slim (born Sean Scolnick) wrote his latest album in Nashville in the early days of the pandemic and named it Strawberry Mansion after the Philadelphia neighborhood where his grandfathers grew up. He plays a Free at Noon concert on Friday at Ardmore Music Hall that will also be broadcast and live-streamed by WXPN-FM (88.5). He plays a ticketed show that night. (Free, March 25, noon, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, xpn.org, and $22, March 25, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com)

(Movie / in-person) A romance novelist, a kidnapping, and a handsome guy end up in a jungle adventure. Yes, it sounds like Romancing the Stone, but it’s The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. (Rated PG-13. Premieres March 25 in theaters)

SATURDAY (MARCH 26)

Preserving & Adapting Their World: The Women of Cliveden 📜

(History / in-person) Many women — Black and white, enslaved and free — lived and worked at the historic Cliveden House. On this tour, explore the exhibit that looks into the lives and histories of these women, and go behind the scenes of how the exhibit came together. ($25, March 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 6401 Germantown Ave., cliveden.org)

Port Richmond 175th Neighborhood Celebration 🎉

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly / free) Celebrate the 175th birthday of Philly’s Port Richmond Neighborhood. Stop by for live music, food, games and a chance to meet other community members. (Free, March 26, noon-5 p.m., 2700 E. Venango St., eventbrite.com)

Art-ish at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🖼️

(Art / in-person / community) You’ve never experienced the art museum quite like this. Don’t miss a night of dancing, drinks, live performances and, of course, great art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Art-ish party. Make memories in the 360-degree photo booth and then try wine and whisky tastings from local vendors. ($55-$75, March 26, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, Mar. 26-May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Butters and Brunch Pop Up Shop 🛍️

(Shopping / in-person / community / free) Spend the weekend supporting local Black-owned businesses. From food to beauty and lifestyle products, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. (Free, March 26, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., 6380 Germantown Ave., eventbrite.com)

Youth Soccer Day, FDR Park ⚽

(Sports / in-person / free) Future footballers gather at the Boathouse at FDR Park for kayak tours, meet-and-greets with Union players, balloon animal making, Frisbee throwing, face painting, snacking, DJ listening, and ball-kicking — all to encourage more kids to get into the world’s most popular sport. Registration requested. Ages 8-12. (Free, March 26, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 1500 Pattison Ave., myphillypark.org)

Hijinks South Philly 😂

(Comedy / in-person / community) Need a laugh this weekend? Head to the Black Cat Tavern for a lineup of some of Philly’s favorite comedians. The night’s hosted by Hijinks’ own Alan Piket and features Marcus Levar as a headliner. ($8, March 26, 7:30 p.m., 2654 S. 12th St., eventbrite.com)

Seven Years’ War Day – A House Occupied, Pottsgrove Manor 📜

(History / in-person / free) John Potts’ 1752 Georgian Manor was untouched by the 1756 war between the Brits and the French over colonial land. Nonetheless, the historic site hosts Seven Years’ War reenactors who drill, show off uniforms and equipment, and answer questions, including about the indigenous people involved in the conflict. Ages 5+. (Free with suggested $2 donation, March 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 100 W. King St., Pottstown, montcopa.org)

Play-A-Palooza, Smith Memorial Playground 🧸

(Seasonal / in-person) Everyone’s favorite Strawberry Mansion kid attraction celebrates the start of extended hours (as of March 27 it’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) with live dance, circus acts, music, food, nature play, and activities by the Academy of Natural Sciences, the Insectarium, Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Free Library’s Read by 4th. Ages 0-10. ($10 per child, free for adults adult and ACCESS cardholders, March 26, noon-4 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

East Falls River Landing FUNdraiser 🎉

(Community / in-person / fundraiser) Support the development of Philly’s green spaces while enjoying a night of drinks and community. Twisted Ginger Brewing will be providing pours for everyone and food is covered by Thundering Cafe and Murphy’s Irish Saloon. ($20-$30, March 26, 5-8 p.m., 3455 Indian Queen Ln., eventbrite.com)

Eagles 🎶

(Music / in-person) “E-A-G-L-E-S…!” No, not those Eagles. The Don Henley-led 1970s soft-rock superstars — touring without Glenn Frey, who died in 2016 — are on their Hotel California tour, playing one of the top-selling albums of all time in its entirety. In addition to Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, the lineup includes singer-guitarist Vince Gill and Frey’s son Deacon Frey. ($99-$189, March 28, 8 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Ravi Coltrane 🎶

(Music / in-person) The jazz saxophonist son of John and Alice Coltrane comes to the University of Pennsylvania campus fronting a quartet that includes pianist Gadi Lehavi, bass player Dezron Douglas and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts. ($46-$51, March 26, 8 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie 🎶

(Music / in-person) The piano-pounding showman is back in town after a U.S. tour playing a solo show and celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band’s 2012 debut album Get Out the Lotion, which is available on vinyl for the first time. ($20-$25, March 26, 8 p.m., 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia)

SUNDAY (MARCH 27)

Creatorsfest ‘22 🖌️

(Art / in-person / community / free) Philly has never been short on great artists and creatives. At this pop-up shop at the Rotunda at Penn, you’ll browse everything from paintings to sculpture and take in live performances and art demonstrations. (Free, March 27, 1-7 p.m., 4014 Walnut St., universitycity.org)

Los Lobos 🎶

(Music / in-person) The great Chicano rock, blues and norteño band are on the road in support of their 2021 album Native Sons, made up mostly of cover songs by fellow Southern California musicians, including Thee Midniters, Jackson Browne, The Beach Boys, and Lala Guerrero. ($65-$85, March 27, 5 and 8 p.m., 18 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

MONDAY (MARCH 28)

Gospel Love Language 🎤

(Music / in-person) Start your week off right with an early dinner and live music performances by local gospel artists at Bookers on Baltimore Ave. The evening’s headlined by local gospel singer Sue Spencer. Dinner is not included in the ticket price. ($25, March 28, 5-8 p.m., 5021 Baltimore Ave., eventbrite.com)

Sampa the Great 🎶

(Music / in-person) Australian-based Zambian rapper Sampa the Great — born Sampo Tembo — brings her band to the Foundry at the Fillmore on the first show of her 2022 US tour. Keiyaa opens. ($26.50, March 28, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com)

TUESDAY (MARCH 29)

Low 🎶

(Music / in-person) Duluth, Minn., couple Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk have made music for decades now with a hushed, quiet tension, but they broke that sound wide open with last year’s superb Hey What, embracing distortion and noise. ($20, March 29, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

THURSDAY (MARCH 31)

WEPA All Latine Burlesque Show 💃

(Burlesque / in-person) Head into the weekend with a dazzling night of burlesque performances featuring all-Latine performers. The show will be hosted by Philly’s Isa Ardiente. ($12, March 31, 9 p.m., 1320 Chancellor St., eventbrite.com)

Dangerous Sounds 🎶

(Music / in-person / virtual) The award-winning podcast Dangerous Tones: The Story of Danish Jazz is being relaunched in the U.S. on March 25 in an English language version by Temple University radio station WRTI-FM (90.1). The launch will be celebrated with a show at the Ruba Club featuring sax player Odean Pope and Immanuel Wilkins plus Danish-American drummer Kresten Osgood. The podcast can be heard at wrti.org/dangerous-sounds. ($20, March 31, 8 p.m., 416 Green St., rubaclub.org)

» READ MORE: Find the best kids events in our weekly kids calendar

ONGOING

Sisterhood Sit-In Trolley 🚎

(Black History Month / in-person / kid-friendly) Explore some of the amazing Black-women-owned businesses Philly has to offer aboard a trolley tour that starts at Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown. The tour includes stops at Marsh + Mane, Yowie, Freedom Apothecary, Franny Lou’s Porch and tour starting point Harriett’s Bookshop. Come ready to shop, browse, and support these shops. ($50, Saturdays, through March 26, wearemuchdifferent.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / kid-friendly / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through March 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Winter Wonder at Longwood Gardens ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Experience the colors, plants, and flowers of winter at Longwood Gardens. Wander through the garden’s conservatory and explore vibrant violets, bright coral, tall chains of glory and other colorful flowers. Outside, you’ll notice pops of yellow and orange witch hazel standing out against the dull colors of winter. ($25 for adults, $22 for seniors and college students, $18 for military and veterans, $13 for youth ages 5-18, $2 for SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS cardholders, free for kids 0-4, through March 27, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📚

(Books / multiday / kid-friendly / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from March 5-April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery at Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Fitness / in-person / multiday / archery / kid-friendly) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through April 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

The Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher 🔍️

(Theater / in-person / comedy) Follow along as the beloved Golden Girls, along with some friends, work together to solve a murder mystery all while bringing you into the action. You can snap photos with the girls and even get a mugshot during this evening of dinner theater. Your ticket to this Craft Hall-hosted event also includes a tasty three-course meal, complete with cocktails. ($64, Select dates through April 3, 901 N. Delaware Ave., eventbrite.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-April 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, through April 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Penn Museum & Barnes Joint Ticketing 🎟️

(Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) From now through the end of May, get $5 off tickets to the Barnes Foundation and the Penn Museum. Start your day exploring work by Native artists at The Barnes’ Water, Wind, Breath exhibit, then make your way to the Penn Museum to check out the Native American Voices exhibition. ($5 off admission to both museums, through May 2022, 3260 South St. and 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., penn.museum)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Jan 19, 20, 21-May. 26, 27, 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

