Get Vaccinated 💉

(Community / in-person / free / multiday) We are still in a pandemic, and variants are a concern. Make a plan to get vaccinated or your booster shot; there are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. (Free, phila.gov)

THURSDAY MARCH 31

WEPA All Latine Burlesque Show 💃

(Burlesque / in-person) Head into the weekend with a dazzling night of burlesque performances featuring all-Latine performers. The show will be hosted by Philly’s Isa Ardiente. ($12, March 31, 9 p.m., 1320 Chancellor St., eventbrite.com)

Dangerous Sounds 🎶

(Music / in-person / virtual) The award-winning podcast Dangerous Tones: The Story of Danish Jazz is being relaunched in the U.S. on March 25 in an English language version by Temple University radio station WRTI-FM (90.1). The launch will be celebrated with a show at the Ruba Club featuring sax player Odean Pope and Immanuel Wilkins plus Danish-American drummer Kresten Osgood. The podcast can be heard at wrti.org/dangerous-sounds. ($20, March 31, 8 p.m., 416 Green St., rubaclub.org)

FRIDAY APRIL 1

First Friday at the Barnes 🎷

(Art / in-person / community) Art lovers, get ready for a night of live music, cocktails and, of course, great art. The Barnes First Friday mixer includes live performances by Grammy-nominated jazz trumpeter Josh Lawrence. Between sets, enjoy drinks and light bites and explore the museum’s galleries. ($10-$28, Apr. 1, 6-9 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Science After Hours: Spectacular Spectacular 🏛️

(Science / in-person / community) Plan for a spectacular night at the Franklin Institute after hours. Inspired by the Moulin Rouge in Paris, the night will be filled with food, drinks, dancing (led by the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School), live music (by Snacktime Philly), interactive circus classes (led by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts), and time to explore the museum. You’ll end the night on the roof deck (weather permitting) to take in the stars and the city. ($40-$45, Apr. 1, 8 p.m., 271 N. 21st St., fi.edu)

South Street Egg Hunt, South Street 🐣

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Those of us feeling skittish about sending tots into a grabby, grass-top, egg-seeking free-for-alls can opt for a lower contact version of the Easter tradition. Like last year, South Street shops display (but also kind of hide) oversized 2D eggs made by local artists. Finders can snap a photo and post to Insta with #SouthStreetEggHunt and tag @southstreetphilly to enter to win gift cards. Ages 4+. (Free, Apr. 1-17, between Front & Broad sts. on South St., southstreet.com)

First Friday at Cherry Street Pier 🍒

(Community / in-person / free) Kick-off your weekend at a First Friday event at Cherry Street Pier where you can shop items created by local makers, attend artist’s studio tours, relax at an express pop-up spa, and spend time at the spring opening of the pier’s Garden Restaurant. (Free, Apr. 1, 4-9 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Philly Theater Week 🎭️

(Theater / virtual and in-person / multiday) Get ready for a week-long celebration of local theater and the arts. Philly Theater Week is made up of more than 80 shows at theater houses across the region with a mix of in-person and virtual events. ($15-$30, Apr. 1-10, theatrephiladelphia.org)

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / multiday) Lunch and dinner just got tastier at Northern Liberties restaurants. More than a dozen restaurants serve pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus for just $15 to $35 depending on the spot. Dine indoors, outdoors, or take your food to go and know you’ll have a great meal from spots like El Camino Real, Apricot Stone, SET NoLibs, Standard Tap, and more. ($15-$35, Apr. 1-10, various locations, explorenorthernliberties.org)

Kurt Rosenwinkel with Eric Alexander 🎶

(Music / virtual and in-person) Germantown-raised jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel brings his quartet to Chris’ Jazz Cafe, with sax player Eric Alexander as a special guest. While the show is happening in person, there is also a pay-what-you-wish virtual option. ($90, includes dinner, Apr. 1, 8 and 10 p.m., 1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com)

Snoh Aalegra 🎶

(Music / in-person) Persian-Swedish R&B singer Aalegra’s 2021 album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies is up for a best R&B album Grammy on Sunday, but before that happens, she’ll be headlining the Fillmore in Fishtown on Friday night. Ama Lou opens. ($49.50, Apr. 1, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com)

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah 🎶

(Music / in-person) On 2021′s New Fragility, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah leader Alec Ounsworth made his most politically-minded album to date, with a title drawn from David Foster Wallace’s Brief Interviews with Hideous Men. Ounsworth brings the touring version of the band to Johnny Brenda’s for two nights. ($20, Apr. 1-2, 8 p.m., 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com)

(Movie / in-person) Jared Leto jumps from the Suicide Squad of DC to the Spider-verse of Marvel, as Michael Morbius, a biochemist who becomes a vampire. Also making the DC-to-Marvel jump is former Batman Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes (aka The Vulture). (Rated PG-13. Premieres Apr. 1 in theaters)

(Movie / in-person) Foreign horror. Two centuries ago, a spirit turns a kidnapped girl into a witch and that witch then takes the life of a peasant to live as a human. Noomi Rapace stars. In Macedonian with English subtitles. (Rated R. Premieres Apr. 1 in theaters)

SATURDAY APRIL 2

Opening of PHS Pop-Up Gardens 🍻

(Food / in-person / outdoors) The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s (PHS) pop-up gardens open for the season this Saturday with food, drinks, special events, and lots of picturesque plant installations. Enjoy local beers, a menu that’s half plant-based, wine, summery cocktails, and non-alcoholic options as well. The beloved pop-ups are both kid- and dog-friendly, too. (Opens Apr. 2, 1438 South St. and 106 Jamestown Ave., phsonline.com)

First Saturday, Wagner Institute 🪨

(Science / in-person / free) All kids may not be rock collectors, but most have surely pocketed a pebble or two. The fabulous Wagner digs deeper into geology and mineralogy, explaining magma, recrystallizing bismuth, and selling geodes in the gift shop to crack open at home. Ages 3+. (Free, Apr. 2, noon-4 p.m., 1700 W. Montgomery Ave., wagnerfreeinstitute.org)

Extreme Deep: Mission to the Abyss, Academy of Natural Sciences 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday) The Academy continues a year focused on water with an exhibit co-created by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Things that live and happen on the ocean floor — five-foot-long tubeworms, thermal vents, giant clams, iconic shipwrecks — could inspire kids to become the next Cousteau (and likely inspire grown-ups to rewatch The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Ages 5+. ($22 ages 13 and up, $19 senior, student, military, $18 ages 2-12, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free under age 2, Apr. 2-Jul. 24, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Milk Carton Kids / Michaela Anne 🎶

(Music / in-person) Indie-folk duo Milk Carton Kids write and sing serious Simon & Garfunkel-ish songs, and are comic cut-ups in their between-song patter. Rising Nashville country-leaning singer-songwriter Michaela Anne opens. ($30, Apr. 2, 8 p.m., 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusicall.com)

Lettuce 🎶

(Music / in-person) The veteran Boston funk band that originated in the 1990s and is due to release its eighth album, Unify, in June, makes its first appearance at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia. ($30-$35, Apr. 2, 8 p.m., 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia)

Lido Pimienta / Combo Chimbita 🎶

(Music / in-person) Colombian-Canadian singer Pimienta won the Polaris Prize for her 2017 debut album and dug deep into traditional instrumentation on her 2020 Miss Colombia. She’s joined by New York-based Colombian-American tropical-futurist quartet Combo Chimbita. ($20-$33, Apr. 2, 8 p.m., 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com)

SUNDAY APRIL 3

Block Party for CHOP & KOP Restaurant Week 🍽️

(Food / in-person / fundraiser / multiday) Get ready to eat, shop and do some good in Montgomery county. This week, King of Prussia Restaurant Week will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The event kicks off with a family block party at the KOP Towne Center on April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. Then spend the week enjoying pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus from the 21 participating restaurants (Founding Farmers, Pizzeria Vetri, North Italia, and more). (Block party, $5, Apr. 3, 1-4 p.m., 155 Village Dr., King of Prussia, visitkop.com; Restaurant Week, $15-$50, April 4-10, various locations, koprestaurantweek.com)

Inviting Spring at Wyck House 💐

(Seasonal / in-person / community) The weather might not have settled on a season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t. Head to Wyck House and Garden in Historic Germantown to welcome spring with time outdoors, along with music, dance, and visual art performances led by MoDA Movement Co. ($15-$25, Apr. 3, 4:30 p.m., 6026 Germantown Ave., brownpapertickets.com)

Free First Sunday, Barnes Foundation 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) The exhibition Water, Wind Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community makes a big impact on littles through live storytelling, music, drumming, dance, and a lacrosse lesson. This Sunday is a collaboration with We Are the Seeds, an organization dedicated to celebrating Indigenous voices through the arts. Registration is required and opens Mar. 31 at 10 a.m. Ages 2 and up. (Free, Apr. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Stories and Songs in the Oral Tradition, Woodmere Museum 🎨

(Art / culture / music / books / in-person / free) Acclaimed storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston puts Anansi, The Little Red Hen and more tales into a West African context, connecting music, words and culture to Don’t Feed the Art, the museum’s current exhibition of collection works featuring animals. Ages 3-12. (Free, Apr. 3, 2-3:30 p.m., 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

Empanada Class at Jezebel’s 🥟

(Food / in-person) Come hungry and ready to learn at this hands-on empanada-making class. You’ll leave having mastered Jezabel’s staple flavors — beef, chicken and leek, and cheese. Your ticket includes eight empanadas, a few sides and a sweet treat to enjoy in class or to take home. ($50, Apr. 3, 4-5 p.m., 206-208 S. 54th St., universitycity.org)

Tre Burt 🎶

(Music / in person) Sacramento songwriter Burt is signed to Oh Boy Records, the label founded by the late John Prine, and the sharp, observational songs on his new You, Yeah, You show him to be right at home. Joules Satyr opens. ($15, Apr. 3, 8 p.m., 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com)

Richard Thompson 🎶

(Music / virtual) The brilliant British guitarist who published his memoir Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice, 1967-1975 last year will see his 2005 soundtrack for the documentary Grizzly Man reissued on the Philadelphia label No Quarter in May. He performs and is interviewed in a virtual appearance this week. His book is included in the price of admission. ($25, Apr. 3, 5 p.m., eventbrite.com)

Jimmy Webb 🎶

(Music / in-person) See the man who wrote Wichita Lineman, By the Time I Get To Phoenix, Galveston, and MacArthur Park sing his own songs at an afternoon show with Pete Mancini opening. ($39.50-$55, Apr. 3, 3 p.m., 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com)

Dope Shows Presents: Birthday Bash starring Lil Baby & Lil Durk 🎶

(Music / in-person) Philly hip-hop promoters Dope Shows celebrate their fifth birthday with a quadruple bill at the Wells Fargo Center featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, and G-Herbo. ($79.99-$214.99, Apr. 3, 6 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

SFJAZZ Collective 🎶

(Music / in person) The highly regarded eight-piece San Francisco band featuring trumpeter Etienne Charles and sax players Chris Potter and David Sanchez plays a Penn Lives Arts show. ($57-$62, $15 for West Philly residents, Apr. 3, 7 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

TUESDAY MARCH 5

Let Art Heal 🖌️

(Art / in-person / community) Support local artists as they use their work to process the heaviness of the past few years. The event includes a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Germantown ArtHaus Restoration Project and local creatives. Your ticket includes a cocktail. ($10, Apr. 5, 6-8 p.m., 6380 Germantown Ave., eventbrite.com)

Snail Mail 🎶

(Music / in-person) The much-delayed two-night stand from the Baltimore indie-rock singer Lindsey Jordan, who put her name on the map with the promising Lush in 2018 and further impressed with last year’s Valentine, which included the single Ben Franklin. Joy Again opens. ($25, Apr. 5-6, 8 p.m., 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com)

Parquet Courts / Sun Ra Arkestra 🎶

(Music / in-person) Brooklyn band Parquet Courts have been a consistently intelligent and continually evolving indie rock act since the release of their attention-getting Light Up Gold in 2012. The Andrew Savage-led band keeps that up on the new Sympathy For Life. Sun Ra Arkestra is the opening act. ($30, Apr. 5, 8 p.m., 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 6

NerdNite at the Bourse 👓️

(Community / in-person) Nerds, unite — and grab a beer, too. NerdNite is back in Philly with three great lectures on a range of topics from the science of color to a breakdown of the breakfast sandwich. Get ready to nerd out in great company and with great brews at the Bourse. ($10, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m., 111 S. Independence Mall E., theboursephilly.com)

Little Explorers, Bartram’s Garden 🌱

(Gardening / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) National Historic Landmarks can feel like playgrounds, too, ones where the seek-and-find is for sprouts, colors, birds, more. On the first Wednesday of each month, historic landmark Bartram’s Garden invites little ones in for a morning of adventure. One adult required for every two children. Ages 2-4. ($12, $2 Southwest neighbor and ACCESS cardholder, Apr. 6, May 4, Jun. 1, 10-11:30 a.m., 5400 Lindbergh Blvd., bartramsgarden.org)

ONGOING

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📚

(Books / multiday / kid-friendly / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from March 5-April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery at Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Fitness / in-person / multiday / archery / kid-friendly) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through April 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Wintergarden at Dilworth Park ❄️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

The Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher 🔍️

(Theater / in-person / comedy) Follow along as the beloved Golden Girls, along with some friends, work together to solve a murder mystery all while bringing you into the action. You can snap photos with the girls and even get a mugshot during this evening of dinner theater. Your ticket to this Craft Hall-hosted event also includes a tasty three-course meal, complete with cocktails. ($64, Select dates through April 3, 901 N. Delaware Ave., eventbrite.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, Nov. 13-April 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, through April 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Penn Museum & Barnes Joint Ticketing 🎟️

(Museum / in-person / kid-friendly) From now through the end of May, get $5 off tickets to the Barnes Foundation and the Penn Museum. Start your day exploring work by Native artists at The Barnes’ Water, Wind, Breath exhibit, then make your way to the Penn Museum to check out the Native American Voices exhibition. ($5 off admission to both museums, through May 2022, 3260 South St. and 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., penn.museum)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Jan 19, 20, 21-May. 26, 27, 28, mightywriters.org)

Hellerick’s Family Farm Reopens, Doylestown 🌲

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For 228 years, the farm one hour’s drive up Broad Street from City Hall has raised crops. In more recent years, Hellerick’s has also raised agritainment-based fun with an obstacle course, ziplines, goat yoga, you-pick crops, party packages galore, and, new this season, a silo climbing wall. The farm is open on weekends only through Memorial Day. Ages 2+. (Prices vary, weekends only, through May 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 5500 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, hellericksfarm.com)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

Magical Fantasy at The Navy Yard 🎪

(Art / in-person / outdoors / free) Magical Fantasy, a collection of bold and bright 3D art pieces by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, has transformed The Navy Yard into a colorful playground. Stop by to wander through the exhibit and escape into an abstract dreamland without leaving the city. (Free, through October, Broad St. and Constitution Ave., navyyard.org)

