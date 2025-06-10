The FIFA Club World Cup is coming to Philly. Here’s what you need to know.

Philadelphia will host one of soccer’s biggest international showcases this summer: the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a tournament featuring the world’s top club teams — not national teams, like in the FIFA World Cup.

From June 16 to July 4, Lincoln Financial Field will host eight of the tournament’s 63 matches, bringing some of the biggest names in global soccer to South Philadelphia. Fans can expect to see stars like Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), and Cole Palmer (Chelsea) take to the Linc.

“The FIFA Club World Cup will determine who are the best players in the world for the first time in history, which is the best team in the world,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “And, of course, to be in the city where everything started, almost 250 years ago, here in Philadelphia, is a symbol in itself. Here the American dream started, and here we’ll start with a new FIFA Club World Cup.”

Other host cities include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and East Rutherford, N.J., where the final will be held at MetLife Stadium.

This year marks the first edition of the revamped Club World Cup, which now takes place every four years, features 32 teams, and introduces a new format and trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games in Philadelphia.

What club teams are coming to Philadelphia?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 club teams from six global football confederations — North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania — playing across 11 U.S. cities.

Teams qualify by winning elite continental tournaments, such as the UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, or other major regional competitions.

The following eight clubs are scheduled to compete at Lincoln Financial Field:

Flamengo (Brazil) Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) Manchester City (England) Wydad (Morocco) Chelsea (England) Juventus (Italy) FC Salzburg (Austria) Real Madrid (Spain)

FIFA Club World Cup schedule in Philadelphia

Group Stage

Monday, June 16

🕘 9 p.m. — Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) | Group D

Wednesday, June 18

🕛 Noon — Manchester City (England) vs. Wydad AC (Morocco) | Group G

Friday, June 20

🕑 2 p.m. — Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Chelsea (England) | Group D

Sunday, June 22

🕛 Noon — Juventus (Italy) vs. Wydad AC (Morocco) | Group G

Tuesday, June 24

🕘 9 p.m. — Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) vs. Chelsea (England) | Group D

Thursday, June 26

🕘 9 p.m. — FC Salzburg (Austria) vs. Real Madrid (Spain) | Group H

Knockout Stage

Saturday, June 28

🕛 Noon — Round of 16: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B | Match 49

Friday, July 4

🕘 9 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 50

Tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup in Philadelphia

Official tickets to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Philadelphia are available on Ticketmaster. FIFA has a webpage where you can find general admission, club-specific, and resale options.

Prices range from about $30 to $1,000, depending on the seat and match.

🎟️ Visit fifa.com/en/tournaments/mens/club-world-cup/usa-2025/tickets to see packages and buy tickets.

Where to eat at Lincoln Financial Field during the FIFA Club World Cup

Whether you’re coming for Real Madrid, Manchester City, or just the vibes, you’ll want to eat like a Philly local while you’re at the Linc.

Lincoln Financial Field has moved beyond soggy nachos and basic hot dogs. During the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, the South Philly stadium will serve up some of the region’s best bites — from cheesesteaks and smash burgers to Hawaiian BBQ pies and Brazilian cocktails.

Here’s where to find the best food inside the stadium:

🥪 America’s Pie Kitchen & Grille (Section 114): Try The Vincent: a Philly-style chicken cutlet sandwich topped with fried pepperoni, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and hot honey on a seeded roll.

🥧 G’Day Gourmet (Section 111): The Maui BBQ Pie, filled with roast pork in Huli Huli sauce and wrapped in a flaky crust, was developed in collaboration with Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata and chef and Inquirer food reporter Kiki Aranita.

🍟 Chickie’s & Pete’s (Multiple locations): No stadium trip is complete without Crabfries: crinkle-cut fries dusted with Old Bay-style seasoning and served with white cheese sauce.

🍺 Liberty Bell Tap (Various locations): For craft beer lovers: find local and imported options beyond the usual stadium fare.

🥩 Philip’s Steaks (Sections 101, 225): One of Philly’s top cheesesteak spots — and yes, that Philip’s. Even Ed Sheeran once jumped behind the counter here.

🥖 Tony Luke’s (Section 112): Another cheesesteak icon, serving up the classics. Expect lines.

🥟 The Pierogie Place (Section 125): Potato and cheese pierogies topped with caramelized onions, kielbasa, and sour cream.

🍗 The Wing Kitchen (Section 108): Run by Chopped winner Timothy Witcher, this spot serves crispy bone-in and boneless wings.

🍔 Zac’s Hamburgers (Section 110): A Delco favorite known for double-patty cheeseburgers and thick-cut fries.

🇧🇷 Philly Favorites (Various locations): Find Philly staples with a Brazilian twist, like a cold-cut hand pie layered with provolone and tomato relish, finished with long hot aioli.

🍹 Cocktail Bars (Various locations): Try the South Philly Caipirinha: Brazil’s national cocktail, remixed for the Linc with cachaça, lime, and sugar.

🥬 Dietary-friendly options

Vegan burritos at Jackass Burrito (C38, C23) Vegetarian burgers in Section 110 Gluten-free snacks in Sections 120 and 216 Kosher stand with hot dogs and rotating specials in Section 116

How to get to Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field is at 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The easiest way to get there without a car is via SEPTA’s Broad Street Line. Take the subway to NRG Station, which drops you a five-minute walk from the stadium. Regional Rail riders can transfer to the BSL at Suburban Station.

SEPTA has created a dedicated webpage for fans navigating public transit during the tournament, including fare payment tips and service updates. Visit septa.org/news/fifa-club for full details.

Extra Broad Street Line service will run on these dates:

Monday, June 16: Express trains from Fern Rock Transit Center, 6:10–7:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 18: Extended express service to NRG Station Friday, June 20: Extended express service to NRG Station Sunday, June 22: Express trains from Fern Rock, 9:30–11 a.m. Tuesday, June 24: Express trains from Fern Rock, 6:10–7:40 p.m. Thursday, June 26: Express trains from Fern Rock, 6:10–7:40 p.m. Saturday, June 28: Express trains from Fern Rock, 9:30–11 a.m.

Need a route breakdown? The Inquirer has a full guide on getting to the Linc without driving.

Parking at Lincoln Financial Field for FIFA Club World Cup

There are 12 public lots at the stadium. Expect to pay $30 to $100, depending on demand and the event’s pricing, which had not yet been posted as of publication.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup

Can’t make it to the stadium? Every one of the 63 matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be streamed globally for free on DAZN, the sports streaming platform. Visit dazn.com to watch online.

In the U.S., select matches will also be broadcast:

In English on TNT In Spanish on Univision

Check your local listings or your streaming provider’s schedule closer to match days for specific game times.