Philadelphia Asian and Queer, a support and social group for LGBTQ Asians and Pacific Islanders, hosts a Cambodian food tour at FDR Park. Bring a picnic blanket and cash for $1 skewers, $5 papaya salad and $2 sticky rice. RSVP by June 21 for the gathering place.
Noon, FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street, pay as you go, call Noel Bramirez at 215-688-7801 for more info, facebook.com/PAQPhilly
The stand-up veteran recently finished a Broadway run of his latest set, the New One, which means one thing: It’s time to come up with more jokes. He’ll work out new material on Philly crowds.
7:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., sold out, 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
Former editor of Teen Vogue, this fashion and culture arbiter discusses her book, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say). Part memoir, part manifesto, it’s on finding your way in the world and workplace.
7:30 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., free, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
Leader of the Minus 5 and longtime auxiliary R.E.M. member Scott McCaughey suffered a stroke in 2017 and found himself in danger of never being able to play music again. He’s made a full recovery and lived to write about it on Stroke Manor, the new Minus 5 album featuring Jeff Tweedy, Peter Buck and Corin Tucker.
8 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave., $15, 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com
Adventure Aquarium’s new waterfront beer garden opens a hippo-centric summer with Flying Fish Brewing’s Button and Genny’s Watermelon Splash, a wheat beer named in honor of the aquarium’s hippos. Aquarium admission and one beer are included.
6 to 9 p.m., Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, $20 online, $25 at the door, 844-474-3474, adventureaquarium.com
Philadelphia’s tallest, hairiest drag star, Dito van Reigersberg, inhabits his alter ego Martha Graham Cracker for two funny, tuneful shows. The second one is a kid-friendly matinee.
8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $35, $15 for students and industry members Friday; $20, $10 for children Saturday, 215-546-7824, wilmatheater.org
Philly gets a head-start on Fourth of July next Saturday, with an ice cream festival at Reading Terminal Market, a U.S. Army Band concert at Penn’s Landing, and fireworks over the Delaware. You can also check out Christ Church for free. There’s much more to come in the days that follow.
Various times, various locations, Saturday, free, 267-546-5424, welcomeamerica.com