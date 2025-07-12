Got a library card? Unlock free streaming, subscriptions, video games, language lessons, and more

The Free Library of Philadelphia has served as a free learning and social oasis since 1891, back when it operated out of three cramped rooms inside City Hall. Today, with branches in every Philly neighborhood, the library offers far more than books — including streaming services, language-learning platforms, musical instruments, and even bird-watching kits.

Here’s a full guide to what your Free Library card gets you.

Can I get a Free Library card?

Yes. Anyone who lives, works, pays taxes, or attends school in Philadelphia is eligible. So are all Pennsylvania residents, even if they live outside the city.

How can I get a Free Library card?

You can apply online, in person, or by mail or email.

Online: Register at catalog.freelibrary.org/MyResearch/register for instant access to many digital services. In Person: Visit any Free Library location and sign up. By mail or email: Download the application and send it back through mail or email. Email the application to: onlineregistration@freelibrary.org Mail the application to: General Information Department, Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1189

What can I borrow from the Free Library?

A lot more than books. The Rare Book Department alone holds over 100,000 historic items — including 5,000-year-old Sumerian cuneiform tablets (which, no, you can’t take home).

The city’s 54 neighborhood libraries carry books, movies, music, video games, comics, and other physical media. But the digital age has ushered in audiobooks, streaming services, digital databases, newspaper subscriptions, business resources, and more, which can be accessed from home.

Most materials from the Free Library can be borrowed for a period of three weeks, with no late fees if that time limit is extended.

After 30 days, the library will consider the item “lost” and send reminders for returning the borrowed materials, or paying to replace them if the materials are lost or damaged. You won’t be able to check out physical materials at libraries until the “lost” items are returned or replaced.

Here are some materials you can borrow from the library that aren’t books.

Can I borrow e-books and audiobooks from the Free Library?

Yes. The Free Library has multiple platforms to access their e-book and audiobook collections, but one of the easiest ways is to download the mobile app, Libby, for Apple or Android devices. Libby can also be accessed online at libbyapp.com.

Here are the digital book platforms available to Free Library cardholders.

Popular titles may have waitlists — just like physical books — but borrowing is free.

Can I stream movies from the Free Library?

Yes. Library cardholders get free access to Kanopy, a streaming platform with a curated catalog of indie films, classics, documentaries, and family-friendly titles.

Visit kanopy.com to sign up.

Can I borrow video games from the Free Library?

Yes. The Free Library’s new video game lending program allows borrowers to take home games to play. They need to have a console with a disk drive at home. This includes some of the hottest new titles, like Split Fiction, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Available games are compatible with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X (Series S does not have a disc drive). Nintendo Switch 2 games are in the process of being acquired.

Check out the Free Library’s video games at freelibrary.org/videogames.

Learning and professional development resources

A Free Library card gives you access to dozens of learning platforms and databases for free. Here are a few highlights:

Find the full database list at libwww.freelibrary.org/databases.

Do libraries have free Wi-Fi?

Yes. Cardholders can connect to free Wi-Fi at any Free Library location. Some restrictions apply — visit libwww.freelibrary.org/programs/wireless for details.

Are there computers I can use at the library?

Yes. There are computers available to use at every Free Library location, as long as you have a library card and pin number to sign on.

Can I print at the free library?

Yes. Libraries have basic printing services for 25 cents per page.