Christmas is around the corner — it can be easy to get hung up on being the perfect host, getting the right presents, or having an Instagram-perfect holiday. So take a break from the seasonal frenzy with three free events meant to provide you with some quality family time and a chance to just be in the moment:

The Free Library winter

Looking for a place to do free seasonal crafts or play quizzo? Check out your local Free Library of Philadelphia on December 13, as they will be holding various activities citywide.

Those in Port Richmond can join winter craft day at Richmond Library, or decorate Christmas cookies at West Oak Lane Library. Eatwick Library will be decorating candy canes and making Kwanzaa Necklaces. Then, demonstrate your knowledge of food and culinary traditions with Parkway Central Library quizzo.

💵 Free 📅 Dec. 13 ⌚ 4-6 p.m. 📍Free Library of Philadelphia, 🌐freelibrary.org.

Pastorela at Cantina la Martina

Pastorelas recreates the journey shepherds made while following the Star of Bethlehem to meet Jesus at his nativity. This Mexican and Central American tradition brings people together in preparation for Christmas. At Cantina la Martina, the South Philly Mexican community will be celebrating this tradition with food, games, piñatas, dance performances, and more. All ages welcome.

💵 Free to attend 📅 Dec.18 ⌚noon to 6 p.m., 📍2800 D St. 🌐 Facebook.

A Neighborhood Concert of Holiday Songs & Carols

Avoid being the Ebenezer Scrooge of the block and get in the holiday spirit with this Fishtown neighborhood concert at The Perch Music & Arts Workshop. Students and professional musicians will be performing, but you can join in during the open microphone section. This is an all-ages event and refreshments will be provided.

💵 Free 📅 Dec. 17 ⌚ 6 p.m.📍2321 Emerald St 2321 Emerald St., 🌐eventbrite.com (reserve a spot).