What’s new to Christmas Village this year? A giant German pyramid nearly the size of City Hall’s Billy Penn statue, or four Joel Embiids standing on each other’s shoulders.

The 30-foot-tall German Christmas pyramid will be taking up much of the attention — and Instagram feeds — when it takes center stage in LOVE Park, with its multitiered, illuminated carousel-like structure, topped with a windmill. The pyramid, or Weihnachtspyramide, is an art form dating back to the 16th century with candlelit displays in churches and is a tradition that predates the Christmas tree.

On each of the three levels of the moving carousel structure, Santa Claus, reindeer, and other Yuletide characters spin around, waving at passersby as a windmill swings overhead. Center City’s rotating Christmas tower will hold 3,000 lights overlooking the vendor kiosks and be viewable from blocks down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The annual Christmas Village and market in Center City will open its light-laden pathways and kiosks on Saturday, Nov. 22, and run through Christmas Eve.

Since 2008, the monthlong event has reimagined the holiday farmers’ markets found in German cities for centuries into elaborate holiday displays where local vendors wrap up newly bought family gifts and hot cider and strudel are passed among friends.

“Christmas Village has become a beloved family tradition in the heart of Center City, bringing together generations in one of Philadelphia’s most cherished public spaces,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson. “It’s a cornerstone event that connects our community and highlights the best of Philly during the holidays.”

Christmas Village schedule 2025

The Christmas Village will be open daily, starting on Saturday, Nov. 22, until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Closed on Nov. 24 ­ and Nov. 26.

Sunday to Thursday: noon to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday: noon to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve: noon to 5 p.m.

More than 120 local and international vendors will grace the pathways of LOVE Park and City Hall’s markets, and an additional 40 vendors will be stationed in Dilworth Park for the Made in Philadelphia holiday market, all selling various toys, clothing, jewelry, home goods, and seasonal treats.