We have so many Christmas traditions in the United States: trimming your tree, baking holiday cookies, and opening presents, to name an obvious few. But how is Christmas celebrated around the world? This week, learn about Puerto Rican traditions (including how to make creamy, boozy coquito) and the differences in how other Latino countries celebrate this holiday. A bonus treat for teens looking for a creative outlet: We share an organization that is hosting free music classes. Get started on your 2023 resolutions this week!

Encendido Navideño

Looking for a Christmas activity that can teach you how to make your own coquito, craft gifts, and do the salsa? Taller Puertoriqueño’s Christmas village in El Barrio has you covered. The highlight? Learning the art of the coquito, Puerto Rico’s delicious answer to American egg nog, made with coconut, rum, cinnamon and evaporated milk. The three-weekend event kicks off on Dec. 3 with Encendido Navideño, where folks can also enjoy the twinkling lights and uniquely decorated houses inspired by the jíbaro farmer traditions of Puerto Rico.

💵 Free, 📅 Dec. 3,10, and 16 ⌚ 4-8 p.m., and 6-9 p.m. (Dec 16), 📍2600 N 5th, 🌐 tallerpr.org. 📨

Sal y Dulce

Every Latin country has its own Christmas traditions, and we rarely get to see them all in one place. The Sal y Dulce Festival, organized by Accion Colombia, does just that. Learn about Hispanic traditions, grab a bite, dance to vallenato (Colombian folk music), enjoy mariachi and traditional dances, and celebrate fifteen years of this Philly festival. Bring the kids, who may enjoy the Encanto-themed family-friendly activities.

💵 Free, 📅 Dec.4 ⌚ noon-5 p.m.,📍1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. (Holy Innocents Church), 🌐 accioncolombia.org

GALAEI Music Lessons

Looking to occupy your teens or encourage their artistic pursuits? Queer, trans, and BIPOC-led organization GALAEI and nonprofit Beyond the Bars are offering music lessons for teenagers and young adults older than 14. They can learn to play guitar, piano, and take advantage of music production and recording lessons. Drop in every Wednesday.

💵 Free, 📅 Starting Nov.19, ⌚ 4- 6 p.m., 📍118 Fontain St., 🌐galaeiqtbipoc.org