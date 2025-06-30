Wawa Welcome America July 4: Free concert, fireworks, road closures, SEPTA, and more
LL Cool J, Jazmine Sullivan to headline Philly’s July 4 concert and fireworks
Philadelphia’s official Fourth of July celebration is bringing out the big stars — and the big booms — this year.
Thousands are expected to gather along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 4, featuring performances by hip-hop icon LL Cool J, Grammy-winning Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan, Puerto Rican trap artist Álvaro Díaz, and R&B singer JoJo. The evening ends with the city’s largest fireworks display, set to light up the skies above the Art Museum.
It’s an evening of fun for all ages with local food vendors, live music, and an exciting way to spend a July 4 in Philadelphia. Plus, a new beer garden experience is welcomed this year for those 21 and over.
Center City and neighborhoods near the Parkway will see heavy traffic and road closures throughout the event.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Wawa Welcome America Festival concert and fireworks show.
Where to enter
Enter the festival through the security checkpoint at Logan Circle and 20th Street, near the Franklin Institute and Parkway Central Library.
All attendees will pass through metal detectors, and bags are subject to search.
🎒 What you can and can’t bring
Attendees are welcome to bring:
Personal food and nonalcoholic beverages
Small personal coolers
Pets on leashes
Chairs and blankets (not permitted in the ticketed front section)
For everyone’s safety, the following are prohibited — regardless of permits:
Weapons of any kind
Fireworks, firecrackers, and explosives (including sparklers)
Open flames
Alcohol
Illegal substances (excluding prescribed medication)
Flyers, handbills, posters, or stickers
Full face coverings such as ski masks or balaclavas (faith-based and COVID-19 masks are allowed)
Unauthorized sales or solicitation
Drones or other remote-controlled devices
Glass containers
Laser pointers or selfie sticks
Items that block views, such as large signs or banners
ATVs, dirt bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, Segways, hoverboards, and similar items
Coordinated performances or demonstrations
Any item deemed unsafe by security
All bags and belongings are subject to search. Confiscated items will not be returned.
Schedule
Gates to the festival open at 4 p.m., where vendors, pre-show live music, and a beer garden await.
The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. with performances by JoJo, Álvaro Díaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and LL Cool J.
The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.
How to watch from home
The concert and fireworks will be broadcast live from 7 to 10 p.m. on:
NBC10
NBC Sports Philadelphia
COZI TV
You can also stream the event on NBC10 Philadelphia News through these services:
Peacock
Roku
Samsung TV Plus
Amazon Fire TV
Pluto
Xumo Play
Or watch live at nbcphiladelphia.com/watch or the NBC10 mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.
Road closures
Road closures have not been announced yet. Check back for updates.
Parking
Parking restrictions have not been announced yet. Check back for updates.
🚊 Public transportation
SEPTA
Running a regular Sunday schedule on July 4.
Bus routes 204, 310, and LUCY will not operate.
Extra service will be added after the fireworks on the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, and these Regional Rail lines:
SEPTA bus detours:
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4:Routes 4, 5, 7, 9, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124, and 125.
From 3 p.m. on July 4 to 5 a.m. on July 5:Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49.
PATCO
Operating on a holiday schedule with six-car trains throughout the day and 20-minute service during peak hours. Visit ridepatco.org for details.
Fourth of July celebrations elsewhere in the Philly area
Looking for other ways to celebrate on July 4? Here are more events happening around the city that night:
Independence Week Fireworks from the Battleship🕙 7:30 p.m. | 📍62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103Watch fireworks over the Delaware River from the Camden waterfront or aboard the Battleship New Jersey. 🌐 battleshipnewjersey.org
Philadelphia Fourth of July Signature Dinner Cruise🕙 7:30 p.m. | 📍401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106Celebrate on the water with dinner, dancing, and a view of the fireworks from the Delaware River. 🌐 cityexperiences.com