Wawa Welcome America July 4: Free concert, fireworks, road closures, SEPTA, and more

Philadelphia’s official Fourth of July celebration is bringing out the big stars — and the big booms — this year.

Thousands are expected to gather along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 4, featuring performances by hip-hop icon LL Cool J, Grammy-winning Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan, Puerto Rican trap artist Álvaro Díaz, and R&B singer JoJo. The evening ends with the city’s largest fireworks display, set to light up the skies above the Art Museum.

It’s an evening of fun for all ages with local food vendors, live music, and an exciting way to spend a July 4 in Philadelphia. Plus, a new beer garden experience is welcomed this year for those 21 and over.

Advertisement

Center City and neighborhoods near the Parkway will see heavy traffic and road closures throughout the event.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Wawa Welcome America Festival concert and fireworks show.

Where to enter

Enter the festival through the security checkpoint at Logan Circle and 20th Street, near the Franklin Institute and Parkway Central Library.

All attendees will pass through metal detectors, and bags are subject to search.

🎒 What you can and can’t bring

Attendees are welcome to bring:

Personal food and nonalcoholic beverages Small personal coolers Pets on leashes Chairs and blankets (not permitted in the ticketed front section)

For everyone’s safety, the following are prohibited — regardless of permits:

Weapons of any kind Fireworks, firecrackers, and explosives (including sparklers) Open flames Alcohol Illegal substances (excluding prescribed medication) Flyers, handbills, posters, or stickers Full face coverings such as ski masks or balaclavas (faith-based and COVID-19 masks are allowed) Unauthorized sales or solicitation Drones or other remote-controlled devices Glass containers Laser pointers or selfie sticks Items that block views, such as large signs or banners ATVs, dirt bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, Segways, hoverboards, and similar items Coordinated performances or demonstrations Any item deemed unsafe by security

All bags and belongings are subject to search. Confiscated items will not be returned.

Schedule

Gates to the festival open at 4 p.m., where vendors, pre-show live music, and a beer garden await. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. with performances by JoJo, Álvaro Díaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and LL Cool J. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch from home

The concert and fireworks will be broadcast live from 7 to 10 p.m. on:

NBC10 NBC Sports Philadelphia COZI TV

You can also stream the event on NBC10 Philadelphia News through these services:

Peacock Roku Samsung TV Plus Amazon Fire TV Pluto Xumo Play

Or watch live at nbcphiladelphia.com/watch or the NBC10 mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

Road closures

Road closures have not been announced yet. Check back for updates.

Parking

Parking restrictions have not been announced yet. Check back for updates.

🚊 Public transportation

SEPTA

SEPTA bus detours:

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4:Routes 4, 5, 7, 9, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124, and 125. From 3 p.m. on July 4 to 5 a.m. on July 5:Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49.

PATCO

Operating on a holiday schedule with six-car trains throughout the day and 20-minute service during peak hours. Visit ridepatco.org for details.

Fourth of July celebrations elsewhere in the Philly area

Looking for other ways to celebrate on July 4? Here are more events happening around the city that night: