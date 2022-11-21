As the holiday season kicks into high gear this week, consider spreading the love to people who need your help. Here are a few ideas if you’re looking for a way to serve your community this week:

SanGiving

If you or anyone you know needs a warm Thanksgiving meal, Latino culture and arts organization Taller Puertorriqueño is readying the pots and pans. Community members can visit Taller to share the traditional meal with a Puerto Rican spin, and to get clothing items to keep warm through the winter.

For volunteers: You can contribute your time by helping prepare food, distribute the meals, and manage the clothing drive. But, if that’s not possible, dropping off winter clothing, shoes, and non-perishable food at Taller’s lobby will also be helpful.

💵Free, 📅Nov. 23 ⌚12-3 p.m., 📍2600 N 5th, 🌐tallerpr.org. 📨 Sign up to volunteer.

Holiday Toy Drive

Approximately 81,000 children have a parent incarcerated in a Pennsylvania state prison. That’s why Eastern State Penitentiary is collecting new toys and children’s books for families with incarcerated loved ones.

To donate: Bring the items to the historic site in their original packaging, without gift wrap, or purchase online and ship directly to Eastern State. Your donation will give you a coupon for a “Buy One Get One” (BOGO) Daytime Tour Admission valid through December 31, 2023.

💵Free, 📅Nov. 25 ⌚10 a.m-5 p.m., 📍2027 Fairmount Ave., 🌐 Facebook.com.

Denise’s Pantry

If you are in West Philly and need food assistance, check Denise’s Pantry on Friday. Run by nonprofit The Print Foundation INC, community members will be distributing food, including fruits and vegetables, for anyone who needs it.

For volunteers: Call 215- 828-7091 or 267-252-9718

💵Free, 📅Nov. 25, ⌚3- 5 p.m., 📍714 S 59th St.