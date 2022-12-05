The holiday season can be stressful. Between finding the right presents and keeping up with wintry events, it’s easy to forget to enjoy the little moments. That’s why this week we’re bringing you three activities that will let you lean into new experiences, spend time with family, and get you ahead with Christmas shopping:

Feminist flea market

In the hunt for Christmas gifts that support BIPOC, queer, and trans artists and makers? Check out the Feminist Flea Mini Market where over 50 local artists will sell jewelry, homeware, skincare, clothing and more. There will also be a chance to win prizes through a raffle raising funds for Homies helping Homies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting people access to food and household items for free in Point Breeze.

💵 $3-$5 suggested entry fee, 📅 Dec.9 ⌚6- 10 p.m., 📍821 Dudley St (First floor of the Bok building, outside of Baby Tooth), 🌐 Instragram.

African American Museum family day

Looking for hands-on activities for children? Every second Saturday of the month, the African American Museum hosts Family Fun Day where folks can partake in movement workshops, historical re-enactments, storytelling and interactive music.

💵 $14 for adults, $10 for children under 12, 📅 Dec. 10 ⌚ 10 a.m.-5 p.m., check the time slots to pick a time, 📍701 Arch St., 🌐aampmuseum.org.

Science after hours: Flannel and Frost

It’s getting cold outside. But if you are over 21 years of age, there are plenty of cozy activities to do at Franklin Institute’s Flannel and Frost event. Cuddle up with hot chocolate to hear stories about the cosmos at Fels Planetarium as told by chief astronomer Derrick Pitts and musician Keegan Tawa. Or play Drag Bingo and watch Sapphira Cristál performance, dance to Magdaliz and her Latin ensemble, enjoy an aerial show from The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and much more.

💵 $40 in advance, $45 at the door, 📅 Dec. 9 ⌚ 7:30-11:30 p.m. 📍222 North 20th St., 🌐fi.edu.