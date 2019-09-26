Philly’s largest outdoor celebration of Puerto Rican and Latino heritage celebrates more than 50 years of existence. Hundreds of dancers and performers march up the Parkway, then end the parade with a festival at American Street and Lehigh Avenue.
Noon to 3 p.m., 16th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, 215-627-3100, elconcilio.net
Learn how to make the rich, fresh cheese with Alex Jones, a cheesemonger and food writer. You’ll taste plenty of samples at the end of class, and walk away with knowledge on grass-fed milk and the science behind cheese.
6 to 8 p.m., Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., $25 per person, 215-686-5322, freelibrary.org
The Eastern State Penitentiary hosts talks on the first Tuesday of every month to discuss issues in our current corrections system. This month’s event is on the thousands of Pennsylvanians serving life without parole, and whether there is a way to create eligibility for those who no longer pose a threat to public safety.
6 to 7 p.m., Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., free, 215-236-3300, easternstate.org
The actor performs his greatest hits from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, and more Broadway musicals, accompanied by a live orchestra.
7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $25.50 to $221.00, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
Longwood features masterworks of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. Two large-scale displays showcase bamboo and natural elements amidst the conservatory’s mass of blooming chrysanthemums.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Nov. 17, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, $23 for adults over 19, $20 for seniors and college students, $12 for youth under 18, free for children 4 and under, 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org
October brings a 90-foot-long, 18th century “ghost ship” to the Delaware River. This three-dimensional light- and water-based installation comes from a Romanian studio and is part of a monthlong public art exhibition that looks at migration on the river.
7 to 10 p.m., Friday, through Nov. 3, under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at Columbus Boulevard and Race Street Pier, free, 215-922-2386, delawareriverwaterfront.com
This program, called Genesis, is the kickoff to Philadanco’s 50th in 2020. It will feature three works from veteran choreographers whose pieces audiences frequently requested: Christopher Huggins’ Enemy Behind the Gate; Milton Myers’ tribute to Aretha Franklin, Love and Pain; and Ron K. Brown’s Exotica. Former Philadanco dancers will appear, including Leslie Odom Jr., of the original Hamilton cast; he will also sing.
8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $34 to $52, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org