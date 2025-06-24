Skip to content
Things To Do
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks around Philly, the suburbs, and the Jersey Shore

Find 2025 Fourth of July fireworks near you with our guide to celebrations in the region, from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to Wildwood — including dates, times, and viewing locations.

Fireworks light over the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the Welcome America July 4th concert along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday, July 4, 2024.
    by Sam Ruland
    Published 

It’s not truly the Fourth of July without fireworks — and in the Philadelphia region, you have a lot of options.

From big-name concerts and waterfront festivals to small-town celebrations and Shore displays lighting up the sand, there’s a fireworks show nearly every night leading up to and on Independence Day.

Whether you’re staying in the city, heading to the suburbs, or spending the holiday weekend down the Shore, here’s your guide to when and where to watch fireworks in 2025.

Philadelphia
Bucks County
Chester County
Delaware County
Montgomery County
Allentown
South Jersey
Jersey Shore

Philadelphia

  1. Independence Week Fireworks from the Battleship: 🕙 June 28 and July 4, 7:30 p.m.,📍62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103, 🌐 battleshipnewjersey.org

  2. U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert and Fireworks: 🕙 June 28, 8 p.m.📍Concert followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa., 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com

  3. Wawa Welcome America: 🕙 July 4, 7 p.m.📍LL COOL J and Philadelphia native, Jazmine Sullivan concert followed by fireworks, 200 N. 19th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 (entrance at Logan Circle on 20th Street), 🌐 july4thphilly.com

  4. Philadelphia 4th of July Signature Dinner Cruise 🕙 July 4, 7:30 p.m.,📍401 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cityexperiences.com

Fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 4, 2023 following a free concert featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Bucks County

  1. Riverside Symphonia Concert Under the Stars: 🕙 June 28, 8 p.m.📍Concert followed by fireworks, 963 River Road, Upper Black Eddy, Pa. 18920 (Tinicum Park), 🌐 riversidesymphonia.org

  2. Sesame Place “C is for Celebrate” Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, 🌐 sesameplace.com

  3. Quakertown Community Day: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍600 W. Mill St., Quakertown, Pa. 18951 (Memorial Park), 🌐 facebook.com

  4. Southampton Days Fair: 🕙 July 4, 9:35 p.m.,📍1351 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa. 18966, 🌐 southamptondays.com

Chester County

  1. East Goshen Township Community Day: 🕙 June 28, after sunset,📍1661 Paoli Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380, 🌐 eastgoshen.org

  2. Tredyffrin Township Celebration: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook, Pa. 19087 (Wilson Farm Park), 🌐 tredyffrin.org

  3. Good Neighbor Day: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍1 Park Lane, Downingtown, Pa. 19335, 🌐 goodneighborday.com

Fireworks light over the Philadelphia Museum of Art after the Welcome America July 4th concert along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Delaware County

  1. Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks: 🕙 July 2, 9 p.m.,📍403 N. Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026 (Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast High School), 🌐 upperdarby.org.

  2. Ridley Park Borough Annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: 🕙 July 5, at dusk,📍333 Constitution Terrace, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078, 🌐 ridleyparkborough.org

  3. Bethel Township Annual Fireworks: 🕙 July 3, at dusk,📍3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, Pa. 19060 (Bethel Springs Elementary School), 🌐 betheltwp.com

  4. Aston Township Independence Day Celebration: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston, Pa. 19014, (behind Sun Valley High School), 🌐 astontownship.net

Montgomery County

  1. Conshohocken Fireworks Display: 🕙 July 3, 9:30 p.m.,📍The fireworks will take place at Sutcliffe Park, but the borough is closing the park and surrounding areas to the public due to the size of the display (they advise you to watch the show from another vantage point in town), 🌐 conshohockenpa.gov

  2. Upper Merion July 4 Celebration: 🕙 July 4, 9:15 p.m.,📍694 W. Beidler Road, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 (Heuser Park), 🌐 umtownship.org

  3. Waltz Golf Farm: 🕙 July 4, at dusk, 303 W. Ridge Pike,📍Limerick, Pa. 19468, 🌐 waltzgolffarm.com

  4. All-American Fireworks Celebration: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville, Pa. 19403 (Eagleville Park), 🌐 lowerprovidence.org

  5. Skippack Township Fireworks Party: 🕙 July 4, at dark,📍4022 Heckler Road, Collegeville, Pa. 19426 (Palmer Park), 🌐 skippacktownship.org

  6. Narberth Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, at dark or 9 p.m.,📍80 Windsor Ave., Narberth, Pa. 19072 (Narberth Park), 🌐 narberthfireworks.org

  7. Kiwanis Club of Ambler Annual Carnival: 🕙 July 2, at dusk,📍521 Houston Road., Ambler, Pa. 19002-3553 (Wissahickon High School), 🌐 facebook.com

Allentown

  1. Great American Blast Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, Pa. 18109 (Coca-Cola Park), 🌐 milb.com

  2. City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration: 🕙 July 4, 9:20 p.m.,📍2027 Linden St., Allentown, Pa. 18102 (J. Birney Crum Stadium), 🌐 discoverlehighvalley.com

  3. Dorney Park Star-Spangled Nights: 🕙 July 4 to 6, 9:30 p.m.,📍4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, Pa. 18104, 🌐 dorneypark.com

South Jersey

  1. Township of Maple Shade Fireworks: 🕙 June 28, fireworks at dusk,📍180 Frederick Ave., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 (Maple Shade High School), 🌐 mapleshade.com

  2. Barrington Borough Fourth of July Festivities: 🕙 July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m.,📍1 School Lane, Barrington, N.J. 08007, Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, which will be closed to the public. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas in town, 🌐 facebook.com

  3. Freedom Festival: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍2 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J. 08103 (Wiggins Park), 🌐 camdencounty.com

  4. Cherry Hill Township Independence Day Celebration: 🕙 July 3, fireworks at 9 p.m., 📍2101 Chapel Ave, Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002 (Cherry Hill West High School). 🌐 chnj.gov

View of Atlantic City's fireworks from the Marina. (Courtesy of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority)
Jersey Shore

  1. North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks: 🕙 June 27, 9:30 p.m.,📍North Beach, Atlantic City, 🌐 atlanticcitynj.com. Tropicana also hosts weekly fireworks, as well as a show on July 4, at 10 p.m.

  2. Coca-Cola July 4th Fest: 🕙 July 4 and 5, 9:30 p.m.,📍The best viewing is at the Lakefront. 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, N.J. 08527 (Six Flags Great Adventure), 🌐 sixflags.com

  3. Ventnor Independence Celebration: 🕙 July 3, at dusk,📍Newport Avenue Beach, Ventnor, 🌐 ventnorcity.org

  4. Sea Isle Fourth of July Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9:15 p.m.,📍110 50th St., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243 (50th Street Beach), 🌐 visitsicnj.com

  5. Ocean City Fourth of July: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍East Ninth St., Ocean City, N.J. 08226 (Ninth Street Beach), 🌐 oceancityvacation.com

  6. July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍fireworks show on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate City, 🌐 margatehasmore.com

  7. Avalon’s July 4th Celebration: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍30th Street Beach, Avalon, N.J. 08202, 🌐 avalonboro.net

  8. Stone Harbor Independence Day Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍81st Street and Second Avenue, 🌐 stoneharbornj.org

  9. Wildwood’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: 🕙 July 4, 10 p.m.,📍Wildwood boardwalk, 🌐 wildwoodsnj.com

  10. Cape May Independence Day Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍Perry Street and Beach Avenue, Cape May, N.J. 08204 (in front of Congress Hall), 🌐 capemay.com.