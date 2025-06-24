Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks around Philly, the suburbs, and the Jersey Shore
Find 2025 Fourth of July fireworks near you with our guide to celebrations in the region, from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to Wildwood — including dates, times, and viewing locations.
It’s not truly the Fourth of July without fireworks — and in the Philadelphia region, you have a lot of options.
From big-name concerts and waterfront festivals to small-town celebrations and Shore displays lighting up the sand, there’s a fireworks show nearly every night leading up to and on Independence Day.
Whether you’re staying in the city, heading to the suburbs, or spending the holiday weekend down the Shore, here’s your guide to when and where to watch fireworks in 2025.
Philadelphia
Independence Week Fireworks from the Battleship: 🕙 June 28 and July 4, 7:30 p.m.,📍62 Battleship Place, Camden, N.J. 08103, 🌐 battleshipnewjersey.org
U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert and Fireworks: 🕙 June 28, 8 p.m.📍Concert followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m., 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa., 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com
Wawa Welcome America: 🕙 July 4, 7 p.m.📍LL COOL J and Philadelphia native, Jazmine Sullivan concert followed by fireworks, 200 N. 19th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 (entrance at Logan Circle on 20th Street), 🌐 july4thphilly.com
Philadelphia 4th of July Signature Dinner Cruise 🕙 July 4, 7:30 p.m.,📍401 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cityexperiences.com
Bucks County
Riverside Symphonia Concert Under the Stars: 🕙 June 28, 8 p.m.📍Concert followed by fireworks, 963 River Road, Upper Black Eddy, Pa. 18920 (Tinicum Park), 🌐 riversidesymphonia.org
Sesame Place “C is for Celebrate” Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pa. 19047, 🌐 sesameplace.com
Quakertown Community Day: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍600 W. Mill St., Quakertown, Pa. 18951 (Memorial Park), 🌐 facebook.com
Southampton Days Fair: 🕙 July 4, 9:35 p.m.,📍1351 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa. 18966, 🌐 southamptondays.com
Chester County
East Goshen Township Community Day: 🕙 June 28, after sunset,📍1661 Paoli Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380, 🌐 eastgoshen.org
Tredyffrin Township Celebration: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook, Pa. 19087 (Wilson Farm Park), 🌐 tredyffrin.org
Good Neighbor Day: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍1 Park Lane, Downingtown, Pa. 19335, 🌐 goodneighborday.com
Delaware County
Upper Darby Independence Day Fireworks: 🕙 July 2, 9 p.m.,📍403 N. Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026 (Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast High School), 🌐 upperdarby.org.
Ridley Park Borough Annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: 🕙 July 5, at dusk,📍333 Constitution Terrace, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078, 🌐 ridleyparkborough.org
Bethel Township Annual Fireworks: 🕙 July 3, at dusk,📍3280 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, Pa. 19060 (Bethel Springs Elementary School), 🌐 betheltwp.com
Aston Township Independence Day Celebration: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍2881 Pancoast Ave., Aston, Pa. 19014, (behind Sun Valley High School), 🌐 astontownship.net
Montgomery County
Conshohocken Fireworks Display: 🕙 July 3, 9:30 p.m.,📍The fireworks will take place at Sutcliffe Park, but the borough is closing the park and surrounding areas to the public due to the size of the display (they advise you to watch the show from another vantage point in town), 🌐 conshohockenpa.gov
Upper Merion July 4 Celebration: 🕙 July 4, 9:15 p.m.,📍694 W. Beidler Road, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406 (Heuser Park), 🌐 umtownship.org
Waltz Golf Farm: 🕙 July 4, at dusk, 303 W. Ridge Pike,📍Limerick, Pa. 19468, 🌐 waltzgolffarm.com
All-American Fireworks Celebration: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville, Pa. 19403 (Eagleville Park), 🌐 lowerprovidence.org
Skippack Township Fireworks Party: 🕙 July 4, at dark,📍4022 Heckler Road, Collegeville, Pa. 19426 (Palmer Park), 🌐 skippacktownship.org
Narberth Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, at dark or 9 p.m.,📍80 Windsor Ave., Narberth, Pa. 19072 (Narberth Park), 🌐 narberthfireworks.org
Kiwanis Club of Ambler Annual Carnival: 🕙 July 2, at dusk,📍521 Houston Road., Ambler, Pa. 19002-3553 (Wissahickon High School), 🌐 facebook.com
Allentown
Great American Blast Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, Pa. 18109 (Coca-Cola Park), 🌐 milb.com
City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration: 🕙 July 4, 9:20 p.m.,📍2027 Linden St., Allentown, Pa. 18102 (J. Birney Crum Stadium), 🌐 discoverlehighvalley.com
Dorney Park Star-Spangled Nights: 🕙 July 4 to 6, 9:30 p.m.,📍4000 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, Pa. 18104, 🌐 dorneypark.com
South Jersey
Township of Maple Shade Fireworks: 🕙 June 28, fireworks at dusk,📍180 Frederick Ave., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 (Maple Shade High School), 🌐 mapleshade.com
Barrington Borough Fourth of July Festivities: 🕙 July 3, at dusk around 9:30 p.m.,📍1 School Lane, Barrington, N.J. 08007, Fireworks will be launched from behind Woodland School, which will be closed to the public. The borough advises watching from surrounding areas in town, 🌐 facebook.com
Freedom Festival: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍2 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J. 08103 (Wiggins Park), 🌐 camdencounty.com
Cherry Hill Township Independence Day Celebration: 🕙 July 3, fireworks at 9 p.m., 📍2101 Chapel Ave, Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002 (Cherry Hill West High School). 🌐 chnj.gov
Jersey Shore
North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks: 🕙 June 27, 9:30 p.m.,📍North Beach, Atlantic City, 🌐 atlanticcitynj.com. Tropicana also hosts weekly fireworks, as well as a show on July 4, at 10 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest: 🕙 July 4 and 5, 9:30 p.m.,📍The best viewing is at the Lakefront. 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township, N.J. 08527 (Six Flags Great Adventure), 🌐 sixflags.com
Ventnor Independence Celebration: 🕙 July 3, at dusk,📍Newport Avenue Beach, Ventnor, 🌐 ventnorcity.org
Sea Isle Fourth of July Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9:15 p.m.,📍110 50th St., Sea Isle City, N.J. 08243 (50th Street Beach), 🌐 visitsicnj.com
Ocean City Fourth of July: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍East Ninth St., Ocean City, N.J. 08226 (Ninth Street Beach), 🌐 oceancityvacation.com
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍fireworks show on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate City, 🌐 margatehasmore.com
Avalon’s July 4th Celebration: 🕙 July 4, at dusk,📍30th Street Beach, Avalon, N.J. 08202, 🌐 avalonboro.net
Stone Harbor Independence Day Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9 p.m.,📍81st Street and Second Avenue, 🌐 stoneharbornj.org
Wildwood’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular: 🕙 July 4, 10 p.m.,📍Wildwood boardwalk, 🌐 wildwoodsnj.com
Cape May Independence Day Fireworks: 🕙 July 4, 9:30 p.m.,📍Perry Street and Beach Avenue, Cape May, N.J. 08204 (in front of Congress Hall), 🌐 capemay.com.