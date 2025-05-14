Weed delivery is legal at the Jersey Shore — but it’s not exactly like ordering pizza

As summer nears at the Jersey Shore, so does the third anniversary of legal recreational cannabis in New Jersey. But while the industry is starting to outgrow its infancy, Shore towns have yet to become the “weed destinations” some operators had hoped for.

The majority of municipalities along the Shore still ban dispensaries and other cannabis businesses. Atlantic City is the major exception — it now has more dispensaries than casinos and is preparing to debut some of the state’s first licensed cannabis lounges, likely later this summer. Public consumption and use in rental properties is still prohibited, which makes it nearly impossible for many vacationers to legally light up during their stay.

Still, adults 21 and older can legally bring cannabis into Shore towns if it’s purchased from a licensed New Jersey dispensary. And yes — they can get it delivered.

Can you get weed delivered to Jersey Shore towns?

Yes. Even though nearly 70% of New Jersey’s 564 municipalities have opted out of cannabis businesses, delivery services are still allowed to operate in those areas, according to the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Weed delivery services cannot be “hampered in any jurisdiction, whether they are opted out or not,” said commission spokesperson Toni-Anne Blake.

Dispensaries delivering to Jersey Shore towns

Dispensaries that deliver to South Jersey shore towns include, but are not limited to:

For a full list and map of verified adult-use dispensaries in New Jersey, visit nj.gov/cannabis/dispensaries.

How weed delivery works in New Jersey

Ordering cannabis online isn’t much different from ordering takeout. Visit a dispensary’s website, browse products, and choose between pickup or delivery.

Unlike pizza delivery, weed orders don’t show up in 30 minutes or less — customers typically schedule a window for delivery, from an hour to a few hours later, said Dave Christian, principal and cannabis consultant at Shore House Canna in West Cape May. Most dispensaries don’t charge a delivery fee, but you’ll need to plan ahead.

“You schedule a time for it to be delivered, from an hour to a couple of hours, or later in the day,” Christian said.

New Jersey dispensaries say that almost all of their customers still choose to buy products in-person, but that delivery is available to those who want it.

Tips for cannabis delivery

Have payment and ID ready: Customers must present ID and can pay via cash or digital app if not prepaid. Only the person who placed the order can accept delivery. Order to a residential property: Cannabis products can only be delivered to a permanent or temporary residence, which includes rental properties, Airbnbs, and hotels. Weed cannot be delivered to businesses, like bars or restaurants, or public places, like the boardwalk, beach, and parks. Buy in bulk: Many dispensaries waive delivery fees for larger orders.

Be wary of weed delivery advertisements and search results

When searching for legal weed delivery services, adults should visit the websites of approved cannabis dispensaries to avoid possible scams.

Advertisements for weed delivery services can appear on social media, Google search results, and other online platforms, but they’re not always legitimate or legal services, said Jon Cohn, owner of Atlantic City’s High Rollers dispensary.

“It’s hard to tell when you go on a website or just search for ‘cannabis weed delivery’ or ‘weed delivery’ because a lot of different results will pop up,” Cohn said. “I urge people who want to smoke lab-tested, legal cannabis products to order delivery from a licensed delivery company or cannabis dispensary.”

There are two state-approved weed delivery services in New Jersey: Weedies and DirectLeaf. However, currently, neither service delivers to South Jersey.

Many, but not all, recreational marijuana dispensaries offer delivery service. For a full list and map of verified adult-use dispensaries in New Jersey, visit nj.gov/cannabis/dispensaries.