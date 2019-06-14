For its 13th year, the Johnson House Historic Site is spearheading an extensive daylong experience full of learning, appreciation, and celebration. Following the Libation Ceremony kick-off event at noon and a message from Mayor Jim Kenney, a number of poets, African and hip-hop dancers, and blues, gospel, and urban pop musicians will offer shows throughout the day. Hear a local historian discuss his research on the history of Mennonites and the Underground Railroad, listen to a panel of experts and formerly incarcerated women and girls discuss the impact and implications of the U.S. prison system, and attend an exhibit on King and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. Food vendors will be onsite, while the beer garden, featuring a selection from Attic Brewing Co. and Young American Hard Cider, opens at noon.