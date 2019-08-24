Ukrainian folk dance, music, and art take center stage at this annual fest. Join in on a social dance and taste Ukrainian eats like pierogi, sausage, kebab, and honey cake. The 43-acre venue also hosts a kids’ play area and reenactments of Ukrainian history.
Noon to 8 p.m., Tryzub Ukrainian American Sport Center, 1 Lower State Rd., North Wales, $15, $10 for students, free for ages under 15, 267-664-3857, tryzub.org
What roles did dogs play during the American Revolution? Learn all about the British bulldog that chased cannonballs during the Siege of Yorktown or General Charles Lee’s dogs, which followed him into battle. You can also pose for your own pet portrait and make a historically inspired dog button.
9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., included with admission ($21, $18 for students and seniors, $13 for youth, free for children 5 and under), 215-253-6731, amrevmuseum.org
Summer ends with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s big, big bang — as in the creation of the United States. Tickets are still available, with a few, thanks to a lottery, as low as $10, for what is arguably the show of the summer.
7:30 p.m. with additional performances through Nov. 17, Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St., $129 to $499, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
Liaoning Ballet, one of the most famous troupes in China, combines classical and modern ballet to perform this beloved, ancient fable about a physically skilled daughter who enlists in the army as a replacement for her aging father.
7:30 p.m., Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $38-$148, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
The Mütter Museum transforms its beer garden into a beach for this bash. Visitors can enjoy access to the museum after hours as well as specialty beers, sangria, and light bites like pretzels and popcorn.
6 to 10 p.m., Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St., $12, $5 for members, 215-560-8564, muttermuseum.org
Catch this year’s Oscar winner for animated feature at Clark Park. For dinner, you can pick up frozen goodies from Curbside Creamery, sandwiches from Haley Quinn’s, and byrek, a flaky pastry from the Balkans, from Authentik Byrek.
7 p.m., Friday, Clark Park, 4300 Baltimore Ave., free, friendsofclarkpark.org
This year’s iteration of Made in America has hip-hop headliners Travis Scott and Cardi B, but Jay-Z’s party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has beefed up its lineup with late additions like Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, and— in one inspired bit of off-brand booking — indie-pop band Charly Bliss. Anderson .Paak, Blueface, Jorja Smith, Tierra Whack, and Rosalia also perform.
Noon through the evening Saturday and Sunday, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $175 for two-day admission, 800-653-8000, madeinamericafest.com