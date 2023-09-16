Celebrate Oktoberfest throughout Philadelphia at these 15 festivals and parties

Turn to your neighbor, raise a stein, and welcome them with a joyful prost. It’s officially Oktoberfest season here in Philly, and there will be a bevy of places to indulge in specialty brews, family-friendly games, and traditional German fare.

From day parties to weekend-long street festivals, the city and surrounding region will soon be adorned with Bavarian blue and white decor, as endless kegs will be tapped with the promise of hearty fall fare. Whether you’re ready to embrace fall or just indulge in some good ol’ German merry-making, we’ve compiled 15 events celebrating the annual, internationally renowned festival, from now until mid-October. (While you’re at it, don’t miss the Oktoberfest beers Philly’s craft and independent brewers are pumping out this year.)

BRU Oktoberfest

Center City’s BRU Craft and Wurst will be home to Bavarian favorites from the kitchen grill and the bar taps. The special menu includes potato pancakes etched from shredded and mashed Idaho potatoes, apples, and horseradish sour cream. Other notable items are dumplings and gravy, a jagerschnitzel sandwich (a pork schnitzel with a mushroom sauce), and apple streusel made with vanilla ice cream. Guests can pair their German dishes with a rotating list of traditional biers from Paulaner Brewery, Ayinger Brewery, Hofbrau, and other brewers. From Sept. 11 to Oct. 1, 1318 Chestnut St.; Monday to Tuesday, 4 p.m. to close, Wednesday to Friday, 3 p.m. to close, Saturday, 2 p.m. to close, Sunday, 2 p.m. to close — close time is 10 p.m. in the kitchen, and at least midnight at the bar, bruphilly.com

OktoBEARfest

The Philadelphia Zoo’s signature beer festival, OktoBEARfest, is back for another round of beer-guzzling fun. The zoo’s Peacock Pavilion will be transformed into a Bavarian beer tent, with plenty of German lagers on tap. The space will also house stein-holding and pretzel-eating competitions.

Food trucks like BYZ, Empire, Deke’s BBQ, and Wokworks will be on hand with savory snacks. On tap: more than 100 seasonal beers and ciders from dozens of breweries, including Urban Village Brewing Company, Big Oyster Brewery, Evil Genius Beer Company and others. Expect live performances from Philly DJs and local polka band, Polkadelphia. Guests must be 21+ to attend. Tickets from $35 to $95, 3400 W. Girard, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org

15th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

The region’s largest Oktoberfest celebration makes its celebratory return on Sept. 16. There will be nearly a dozen German beers, traditional food picks, live Oom-pah music, dancers, games, and other fun activities throughout the festival. The music will be curated by Die Heimatklänge and feature dancing from United German Hungarians. Patrons can enjoy the festivities on a pay-as-you-go basis, or upgrade to a VIP package that includes exclusive drafts, liter mugs, a Bavarian buffet, and other offerings. VIP tickets, $120, 700 Block of South St., Sept. 16, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 700 Block of South St., brauhausschmitz.com

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

Fishtown’s largest festival returns with another mix of fun outdoor festivities. More than 20 Fishtown restaurants and 75 local retailers will service patrons, while the festival’s artists, live DJs, German folk bands, and other entertainers will light up the Fishtown neighborhood with music and dance. Guests can snag photos at various photo opps and scratch their competitive itch at carnival-style game stops. Admission is free, and food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Frankford Avenue to Palmer Street, Sept. 23, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.,fishtownfeastivale.com

Oktoberfest 2023 in West Chester

Drive to Downtown West Chester for the town’s second annual Oktoberfest celebration. Along with live music, several participating restaurants will offer $6 fall beers, ciders, and fall-themed appetizers throughout the one-day event. 137 North High St., West Chester, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., eventbrite.com

6th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square

Folks in South Jersey know how to party, and the area’s biggest Oktoberfest is back for another celebration. Underneath the large Bavarian blue and white tent at Haddon Township’s outdoor beer garden, guests can sip on giant steins of German bier, enjoy roasted German specialties, and dance to live music from the Maria and John Band. The event is free for all attendees. 51 Haddon Ave., Westmont, Sept. 23, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., 51 Haddon Ave., Westmont, brauhausschmitz.com

Oktoberfest at Craft Beer Store

Head south for some German-inspired fun at Springfield’s Craft Beer Store. The DelCo bottle shop is throwing its second annual Oktoberfest event, featuring beer games, live music, German food, and an expansive selection of crafted brews. The event is 21+, and tickets are $10 for entry. Each ticket will include a guest’s first beer and two separate entries into a raffle. 35 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Sept. 23, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., eventbrite.com

Fall for Ardmore Festival and Oktoberfest

Fall for Ardmore, the town’s autumnal festival, also honors Oktoberfest at Schauffele Plaza. Beer from vendors like Tired Hands Brewing Co, Iron Hill Brewery, and other breweries will pour locally brewed, seasonal favorites, but no Oktoberfest is complete without German-inspired fare. Jack McShea’s, Sophie’s BBQ, and other food vendors will join Tired Hands in serving bratwursts, sauerkraut, pierogies, Bavarian pretzels and other classic Oktoberfest bites. Admission is free, though a VIP garden ($100) features seating for 4-6 people for the duration of the event, and includes 4 drink tickets at a discounted rate. 99 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., destinationardmore.com

BRU and Tradesman’s Fall Festival

On the 1300 block of Chestnut Street, eight hours of food, brews, and music is plenty of time to get rowdy. Just outside of BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, and Tradesman’s, guests can enjoy barbecue and classic Oktoberfest bites like bratwursts, German pretzels, pulled pork sandwiches, and other items fresh off the grill. Free to attend, there will be live music, local crafts, and seasonal brews for attendees. Food and drink is pay-as-you-go. 1300 Block of Chestnut St., Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., bruphilly.com and tradesmansphl.com

Cape May Oktoberfest

Come to Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May for a weekend full of hearty Bavarian food options and several local and seasonal beers on tap. The restaurant’s menu will offer classic Oktoberfest fare like German potato pancakes, pork schnitzels, and a sauerbraten made with slow-roasted beef and gravy. 1025 Beach Ave, Cape May, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., harryscapemay.com

Roxtoberfest 2023

This Roxborough fall tradition has all the makings of a German beer festival. As attendees walk along Ridge Avenue, they will see lines of food trucks, acts like the Galena Brass Oktoberfest Band and a local dance school taking the stage, and more than 60 unique crafters on site. Various contests for prizes include stein-holding, a lederhosen and dirndl costume contest, even a pet costume parade. This family-friendly fest will also feature plenty of activities for little ones. Ridge Ave. between Lyceum Ave. & Leverington Ave, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., roxboroughpa.com

Oktoberfest Main Line 2023

For some family-friendly fun, experience it all at Oktoberfest Main Line. The festival has a mix of traditional fall festivities with a pinch of German-inspired additions. Along with pumpkin decorating, face-painting, a dog costume contest, and a bouncy obstacle course, there will be a wide selection of seasonal brews for older crowd-goers to choose from. Advanced admission is $10, and entry is $15 at the door. Guests under 21 with a paying adult get in free. 212 West Lancaster Ave., Paoli, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., umlrotary.org

PGS Oktoberfest

Bavarian treats (and more) will be on full display at the Pennsylvania General Store, which will offer food from vendors like Hippey’s Meats, Tones Spot BBQ, Empanada Mamas, and other eateries. Local brews will also be provided by Human Robot and The Ways Restaurant and Brewery. The event will also feature live music, karaoke, a curated list of local artisans and crafters. Admission is free. 864 Township Line Rd., Elkins Park, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., eventbrite.com

20th Annual Oktoberfest

Rain or shine, expect a Bavarian-style celebration at Ivy Hall Mansion. For this 20th annual Oktoberfest, there will be a pig roast, imported German beer, live music, and dance. Admission is $40 for adults 21+, and $20 for guests ages 12-20, and $15 for kids between 6-11. Children 5 and under are free. Ticket prices include all food and beverages. 6331 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 7, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., eventbrite.com

5th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

One of the last Oktoberfests in Philly might be the most authentic celebration the city has to offer. Staged in the 23rd Street Armory, the fortress-like structure will be adorned with Bavarian blue and white ceilings and festival benches imported from Germany for the event. Traditional German dancers and musicians will perform throughout the weekend, and food will be provided by Brauhaus Schmitz. Oh, and the beer? The selections will be handled by Hofbräuhaus München. General admission is $20 on Friday and $20 on Saturday, up to $95 for VIP, depending on the day. 22 S. 23rd St., Oct. 13-14, Friday, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., armoryoktoberfest.com