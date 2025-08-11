Don’t miss hip-hop and harps, indie-pop Americana, and folk bands at Philly’s Folk Festival

Pitch a tent, grab a friend, and take in the sounds of one of the country’s oldest folk music festivals in Montgomery County.

The Philadelphia Folk Festival returns for its 62nd year at Old Pool Farm from Friday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 17, with more than 40 local and national artists spanning traditional and contemporary folk, indie Americana, and everything in between.

Thousands of music fans will camp out overnight on the farm fields — which operate year-round — while tens of thousands more will come for the daytime shows during the three-day event.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Tickets to the Philadelphia Folk Festival

The festival’s ticketing page has packages for admission, parking, and camping. Children 4 and younger get in free. Discounted tickets are available for youth in two tiers: ages 5 to 11, and ages 12 to 17.

Buy Philadelphia Folk Festival tickets at folkfest.org/tickets.

Single-day pass: $100-$120 for adults; $10-$60 for youth. All-festival pass: $250 for adults; $5-$120.50 for youth. Camping packages: $300 for adults; $15-$148 for youth.

Schedule

Gates open to the festival each day at 10 a.m. Performances wrap up around midnight on Friday, 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, and by 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. There are seven stages throughout the festival, so bookmark the online schedule on your phone at folkfest.org/performers.

Performer lineup

More than 40 acts will perform across the festival’s seven stages.

Headliners: Alejandro Escovedo — the Mexican American rocker whose career spans San Francisco punk bands to collaborations with Bruce Springsteen — along with Irish traditionalists Solas and saxophonist-vocalist Vanessa Collier. Don’t miss: Hip-hop harp duo Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise on Saturday at noon on the Camp Stage.

See the full lineup at folkfest.org/performers.

Camping at the Philadelphia Folk Festival

Camp out at Philadelphia Folk Festival in the large fields of Old Pool Farm. Camping sites are on a first-come, first-served basis, and organizers ask campers to keep a minimal site footprint, especially in high-traffic areas, so there’s enough space for everyone.

Bring suitable footwear, a refillable water bottle, flashlight, essential food and medicine. “Oh, and of course your guitar,” the festival’s website reads.

Advertisement

For camping rules and FAQs, visit folkfest.org/camping.

Philadelphia Folk Fest parking

Parking is limited on-site, with reserved, free, VIP, and accessible spaces available. Buy a pass in advance to guarantee a spot at folkfest.org/tickets.