Is “in like a lion, out like a lamb” still a thing? Has to be about as reliable as Punxsutawney Phil. Nonetheless, while the temperature continues to yo-yo, it’s a best bet to look forward to the return of outdoor events — in Dilworth Park and Pleasant Hill Park, for example — but keep an alternate indoor activity in your back pocket.

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📖

(Books / multiday / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays from March 1-29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from March 5-April 2, 11 a.m.-noon,, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

I Spy with Binoculars, Pleasant Hill Park 👀

(Nature / free) The game we use to keep them at the dinner table takes a scientific turn when nature educators along the Delaware River point out all sorts of spy-able sights. Ages 4-10. (Free, Mar. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 8900 N. Delaware Ave., letsgooutdoors.net)

Teatime with Turtles, Independence Seaport Museum 🐢

(Science / in-person) The Seaport Museum’s River Alive exhibit hosts turtles from across the river (Adventure Aquarium’s Center for Aquatic Sciences) to inspire conversation around habitat and clean water. There will be upcycled crafts, but no Earl Grey. Ages 3-8. ($18 adult, $14 senior, college student, military, ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free 2 & under, Mar. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 211 S. Columbus Blvd., phillyseaport.org)

Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration, Parkway Central Library 🐯

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Martial arts demos, folk dancing, Chinese opera and water ink calligraphy comprise an all-afternoon celebration of the tail end of the celebration of the Lunar New Year, celebrating the Year of the Tiger. Ages 2 and up. (Free, Mar. 5, noon-4 p.m., 1901 Vine St., libwww.freelibrary.org)

Free First Sunday at Brandywine, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🏛️

(Art / free) Thiebaud’s famed impastos of plated desserts and dizzying perspectives of urban streets furnish inspiration for half-hour workshops in collage and cityscape creation (10 a.m.-1 p.m.). Just for the exhibition, the cafe serves pie too. Pre-registration is highly recommended. Ages 2 and pp. (Free, Mar. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1 Hoffman’s Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

ONGOING

Portside Family Art Night, Cherry Street Pier 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Port Richmond’s Portside teaches drawing for adults, portfolio building for teens and Saturday workshops for kiddos weekly at Cherry Street Pier. On the first Friday of every month, the whole family can come by to collab on a project, a sort of nice tradition, right? Ages 3+. ($20 per family, Mar. 4, Apr. 1, May 6, June 3, 6:30-8 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Winterfest reopens for gliding (and wobbling) around the outdoor ice skating rink, playing carnival games, and spending time fireside. Ages 4+. (RiverRink: $5 admission, $10 skate rental, through March 6, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Mermaids, Adventure Aquarium 🧜‍♀️

(Aquarium / in-person / multiday) COVID prevented underwater beauties from regular appearances at Camden’s aquarium. This week through mid-March, mermaids return to swim with sharks, pose for photos, and inspire crafts, face-painting, and purchases of items in the gift shop. Ages 2-10. ($25-$45 adult & senior, $19-$35, ages 2-12, Through Mar. 13, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest, Sesame Place 🧸

(Amusements / in-person / multiday) Langhorne’s favorite theme park understands parents of young children will do anything, at this point, to escape the house and stay safe on winter weekends. For them, the carousel turns, dance parties and mini parades go on, and Elmo returns to the stage in his very own musical. Ages 1-5. ($30-$50, weekends through Mar. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through Mar. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Explore Archery, Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Archery / in-person / multiday) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through Apr. 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists, give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

