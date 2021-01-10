📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Events and COVID-19 safety The omicron and delta variants are both circulating in the Philadelphia area and throughout the country as a whole. Even if you’re vaccinated, it’s still a good idea to use caution, including wearing a mask, and doing as much as possible outdoors. Stay safe, get vaccinated. i-circle_black

They say kids are born with artistic confidence and it’s only as they grow up that they often lose it. One way to keep the artist alive in your children: Experience art with them. Expose them to people who tell stories with their bodies, musical instruments, or drugstore candy. Sign up for projects that require creating side-by-side.

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, Mar. 11-Apr. 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Humans 2.0, Annenberg Center 🎪

(Theater / in-person) Circa, a 10-person contemporary circus troupe from Australia, presents a spectacular acrobatic play where performers use their own and each others’ bodies to symbolize a vulnerable journey toward hope. Ages 9+. ($29-$62, Mar. 11, 8 p.m., Mar. 12, 2 p.m., 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org)

Opening of the Museum of Illusions 🖼️

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Like a bigger, sophisticated, selfie-oriented funhouse, Old City’s newest museum opens March 12 with opportunities to experience dozens of holograms, rotated realities (including an upside-down rendition of a piece of Elfreth’s Alley), and enough magic eyes to transport observers back to the 90s. Ages 3+. ($20-$22 ages 13 and up, $18-$20 military and senior, $15-$17 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and under, opens March 12, 401 Market St., moiphilly.com)

» READ MORE: Find more to do with our weekly events calendar

Swag Soccer Clinic, Salvation Army KROC Center ⚽

(Sports / in-person / free) The Swag, a local org dedicated to getting more kids of color into soccer, brings pro coaches onto a field to teach and evaluate young talent, in hopes of enrolling them in free after-school programs throughout the city. Participants get a free soccer ball, too. Ages 4-8. (Free, Mar. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 4200 Wissahickon Ave., the-swag.org)

Celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th Birthday, Woodmere Museum 🖼️

(Museum / in-person / history / free) Child readers often first meet Tubman as a plucky, justice-minded, enslaved eight-year-old depicted by illustrator Jerry Pinkney in Minty: A Story of Young Harriet Tubman. This weekend, kids and their grownups can experience the book on a large screen set to music by the Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble. Ages 2-12. (Free, March 12, 3-4:30 p.m., 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

Family Second Sunday, Delaware Art Museum 🖼️

(Art / in-person / free) Sculpting with leaded glass pieces is out of the question, but kids can try their hands at building paper-based interpretations of the Louis Comfort Tiffany works on exhibit in the Delaware Art Museum during studio sessions. Reservations recommended. Ages 3-12. (Free, Mar. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 10, 11 a.m., noon, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy., Wilmington, Del., delart.org)

Family Arts Academy: Women’s History Month, PAFA 🖼️

(Art / virtual / free / Women’s History Month) PAFA presents four works in its collection (Mary Townsend Mason’s Still Life with Fruit, Laura Wheeler Waring’s The Study of a Student, Patience Wright’s Profile of George Washington, Cecilia Beaux’s Les derniers jours d’ enfance) then asks young artists to create a mixed-media still life featuring a history-making woman. Ages 5-12. (Free, Mar. 13, 10:30 a.m.-noon, pafa.org)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories

ONGOING

Portside Family Art Night, Cherry Street Pier 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Port Richmond’s Portside teaches drawing for adults, portfolio building for teens and Saturday workshops for kiddos weekly at Cherry Street Pier. On the first Friday of every month, the whole family can come by to collab on a project, a sort of nice tradition, right? Ages 3+. ($20 per family, Apr. 1, May 6, June 3, 6:30-8 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Mermaids, Adventure Aquarium 🧜‍♀️

(Aquarium / in-person / multiday) COVID prevented underwater beauties from regular appearances at Camden’s aquarium. This week through mid-March, mermaids return to swim with sharks, pose for photos, and inspire crafts, face-painting, and purchases of items in the gift shop. Ages 2-10. ($25-$45 adult & senior, $19-$35, ages 2-12, Through Mar. 13, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest, Sesame Place 🧸

(Amusements / in-person / multiday) Langhorne’s favorite theme park understands parents of young children will do anything, at this point, to escape the house and stay safe on winter weekends. For them, the carousel turns, dance parties and mini parades go on, and Elmo returns to the stage in his very own musical. Ages 1-5. ($30-$50, weekends through Mar. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through Mar. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📖

(Books / multiday / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from through April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Explore Archery, Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Archery / in-person / multiday) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through Apr. 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists, give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories