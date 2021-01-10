📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

The promise of spring feels different again this year. You don’t have to look around too hard to see why. The world has changed, and while most of us feel powerless as we watch, there are things we can do to make a small difference in our own communities. We can take time to learn about our local environment and how to protect it. We can celebrate other cultures inside the city limits. We can take time to reconnect with teens. We can hold our little ones in our laps and sing with them.

Da Vinci Pond Grand Opening, Da Vinci Science Center 💧

(Science / in-person) In a renewed exhibit, a 500-gallon marine tank hosts freshwater pumpkinseed sunfish (which are native to Lehigh Valley) and a painted turtle. There are tadpoles and salamanders to see with magnifying lenses, a magnet wall for kids to manipulate, and this weekend only, frogs and other local animals to meet from Wildlands Conservancy. Ages 2+. (March 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Have You Been Living Under a Rock?, Academy of Natural Sciences 💧

(Science / in-person) This Junior Scientist workshop gives kids a lesson on microscopic life in and on the spring puddles, muck and more around us. Plus, it delves into the role water and waterborne creatures play in our planet’s health. Ages 8-11. ($35 first child, $10 additional child, Mar. 19, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Nowruz, Penn Museum 🎉

(Culture / seasonal / in-person) The Penn Museum resumes its seasonal CultureFest with Norwuz, an ancient Iranian springtime New Year — literally, “new day” — celebration. Neighbors from Drexel’s Persian Student Association contribute to a robust lineup of live dancing, drumming, singing, storytelling, crafting, shopping, touring, and fire jumping. Ages 2+. ($18 adult, $16 senior, $13 ages 6-17, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free 5 & under, Mar. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 3260 South St., penn.museum)

Screen Printing Indigo, Fabric Workshop and Museum 🎨

(Art / in-person) The city’s textile museum makes its contribution to “Near Time,” a semester of citywide makers workshops for teen (and tween)-adult pairs. Participants use indigo to overdye and create patterns on unwanted fabric, and go home with a newly blue throw pillowcase. Ages 11-18. ($40 pair, Mar. 19, 2-4 p.m., 1214 Arch St., fabricworkshopandmuseum.org)

Read, Rhyme and Romp with Baby Wordplay 👶

(Music / in-person / multiday) Misses Pam and Martina make weekly returns to green spaces all over Philly, bringing happy, interactive songs and stories to the youngest kids and their caretakers. Wordplay happens all over, including Mount Airy’s Cliveden (Mondays, 10 a.m.), in Graduate Hospital (Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. at 2716 South St.) South Philly’s Hawthorne Park (Wednesdays, 10 a.m.) and Julian Abele Park (Wednesdays, 11 a.m.), and Fairmount’s Corinthian Gardens (Fridays, 9:30 a.m.). Registration required. Ages 0-4. ($22 first child, $7 additional child, various locations, babywordplay.com)

ONGOING

Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest, Sesame Place 🧸

(Amusements / in-person / multiday) Langhorne’s favorite theme park understands parents of young children will do anything, at this point, to escape the house and stay safe on winter weekends. For them, the carousel turns, dance parties and mini parades go on, and Elmo returns to the stage in his very own musical. Ages 1-5. ($30-$50, weekends through Mar. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Indoor Mini Golf at Linvilla Orchards ⛳

(Sports / in-person / ongoing) Media’s favorite agritainment center has reopened its environmental-educational putt-putt for the winter. Created years ago by the Academy of Natural Sciences, Linvilla’s 18 holes are dedicated to dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and such. Timed tickets suggested. Ages 4-14. ($7-$8, through Mar. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Storytime and Family Saturdays in the Wintergarden, Dilworth Park 📖

(Books / multiday / free) The rink is gone, the fountains aren’t quite ready for splashing, but the garden is open to littles and their loved ones for midweek storytimes with the Free Library and hour-long family fun on Saturdays, which, this week, means bubble magic. Ages 3-5. (Free, Storytime: Tuesdays through March 29, 11 a.m.-noon; Family Saturdays from through April 2, 11 a.m.-noon, 1 S. 15th St.centercityphila.org)

Portside Family Art Night, Cherry Street Pier 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Port Richmond’s Portside teaches drawing for adults, portfolio building for teens and Saturday workshops for kiddos weekly at Cherry Street Pier. On the first Friday of every month, the whole family can come by to collab on a project, a sort of nice tradition, right? Ages 3+. ($20 per family, Apr. 1, May 6, June 3, 6:30-8 p.m., 121 N. Columbus Blvd., cherrystreetpier.com)

Explore Archery, Callowhill Archery 🏹

(Archery / in-person / multiday) Archery’s comeback hits Callowhill in the form of an Olympic-style range where Wednesday and Thursday mean family sessions hosted by the venue, and Let’s Go Outdoors brings its own beginner instruction to archers ages 8 and up on select days this winter and spring. (Let’s Go Outdoors: Ages 8+, $150 for six lessons, through Apr. 2, 446 N. 12th St., letsgooutdoors.net; Callowhill Archery: Family session: $65 each, 446 N. 12th St., phillyarchery.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists, give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Peeps in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🐰

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) They’re back, those loveable, Day-Glo marshmallow bunnies and rabbits, displayed gathering around dinner tables, in courtyard gardens, at rock concerts, or formed into blossoms, transforming Peddler’s Village into a creative, walk-through Easter basket. Ages 2+. (Free, through Apr. 24, 2400 State Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!, Please Touch Museum 🧸

(Museum / in-person / multiday) If your budding inventor is into marble runs, domino tricks, and the chain reactions that introduce most Dude Perfect episodes, they’ll surely enjoy a visit with drawings and wackily interactive contraptions inspired by cartoonist, engineer, and one-of-a-kind genius Rube Goldberg. Ages 2-12. ($19, $2 ACCESS cardholder, through May 8, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Don’t Feed the Art: Woodmere’s Animal Menagerie, Woodmere Museum 🐳

(Art / in-person / multiday / free on limited days) Chestnut Hill’s stone mansion-turned-museum opens an exhibition of 85-plus Philly-made works of creatures great and small (tiny kingfishers, giant sperm whales) in both realistic and fantastical forms (a fish on a plate, a formal gorilla portrait). Kids go home with a free activity book, while supplies last. Ages 2+. (Free on Sundays, $10 adult, $7 ages 55 and up, $2 ACCESS cardholder, free student with id and child, through May 8, 9201 Germantown Ave., woodmereartmuseum.org)

At-Home Workshops with Maurice Williams, Mighty Writers ✏️

(Education / virtual / multiday / kid-friendly / free) Through dad jokes, real talk, and superb listening, Mr. Maurice connects with his students — and connects students to each other. Each workshop appeals to specific audiences: Black boys, young teens, future entrepreneurs, sports fans, home cooks and more. Workshops teach some writing and lots of life lessons. Ages 8+ (Free, Select dates, through May 28, mightywriters.org)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Franklin Institute 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) The museum version of J.K. Rowling’s juggernaut lets visitors choose their Hogwarts houses, explore Gringotts, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest — but not record video. Timed tickets are good for museum admission up to two hours early. Ages 5 and up. ($43 ages 12-64, $41 senior and military, $39 ages 3-11; free ages 2 & under, evening tickets: $30, through Sept. 18, 222 N. 20th St., harrypotterexhibition.com)

