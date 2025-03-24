Philadelphia Love Run 2025: Race route, road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA, and more

Philadelphia’s popular springtime half marathon is back this weekend, offering a festive race through some of the city’s most scenic streets.

The Philadelphia Love Run, featuring a half marathon and 7K, kicks off Sunday, March 30, at 7:30 a.m. Runners will make their way through Center City, past the Art Museum and Fairmount Park, with a finish line celebration at Eakins Oval that includes a beer garden and food trucks.

Start time

Both the 13.1-mile half marathon and the 4.3-mile 7K start at 7:30 a.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and will wrap up between 9 a.m. and noon.

Half marathon route

The half marathon begins at 22nd Street and the Parkway. Runners will head toward Love Park, then turn right on 16th Street and another right onto JFK Blvd. where the route continues west until 20th Street.

Then runners head one block south and turn left on Market Street where the race continues east all the way to 6th Street, where it loops back to Love Park via Arch Street.

From there, runners will enter back onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and continue on the Parkway as it turns into Kelly Drive. Runners will take Kelly Drive north to Girard Avenue, where they will then cross the Girard Avenue Bridge into West Philadelphia and take Martin Luther King Drive up to Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The route loops back and finishes at Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum.

7K race route

The 7K starts between 20th and 21st Streets on the Parkway. Runners follow a similar downtown loop through Love Park, JFK Boulevard, and Market Street, then head back via Arch Street to the Parkway, finishing at Eakins Oval.

Road closures

The city has not yet announced specific road closures related to the race. Check back for updates.

Parking restrictions

The city has not yet announced specific parking restrictions related to the race. Check back for updates.

How to get the Philadelphia Love Run

Parking

There are more than 15 parking garages and lots near Eakins Oval, ranging from $10 to $30+ for the duration of the event.

Public transportation

Market-Frankford Line: Take to 15th Street/City Hall Station; about a 25-minute walk to the start. Broad Street Line: Exit at City Hall or Spring Garden stations; about a 25-minute walk. Regional Rail: Take to Suburban Station for an easy walk to the Parkway. Bus routes: Many lines will be detoured during the race.

SEPTA Bus Detours

2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Routes: 7, 32, 38, 43, 48, 49

6 a.m. to 1 p.m.