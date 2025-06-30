What’s open and closed in and around Philly for Fourth of July: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

Planning for the Fourth of July in Philly? Whether you’re hosting a barbecue, running last-minute errands, or just trying to figure out if the trash will get picked up, it helps to know what’s open and what’s not.

Here’s your guide to what’s open and closed across the Philadelphia region on July 4, including grocery stores, mail service, trash pickup, banks, and more — so you can celebrate Independence Day without any surprises.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open at 7 a.m. and close an hour earlier, at 9 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open during regular hours. Check your local Whole Foods hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op opens at 9 a.m. but will close at 7 p.m.

✅ Sprouts will be open during normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will close earlier than normal at 5 p.m.

✅ Aldi will be open for its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will open on time, but close early at 5 p.m. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and USPS will not deliver regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed. Only the UPS Express Critical service will be available.

❌ FedEx will be closed. However, you can still access FedEx Custom Critical shipping as normal, and the FedEx Office service will have modified hours.

❌ DHL will be closed.

BANKS

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase Bank will be closed.

TRANSIT

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a Sunday schedule, and extra Regional Rail lines will operate after the Ben Franklin Parkway fireworks display, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will be open for normal hours. Call ahead before visiting your local store, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Independence Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups for the rest of the week will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov. During the summer, trash should be set outside after 7 p.m. the day before collection.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local Target hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia will be open for regular hours. Cherry Hill Mall and King of Prussia Mall will be open, too, but will close at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Philadelphia Mills will also be running on a modified schedule, closing at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.