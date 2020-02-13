If you know the story of Harriet Tubman, you know the road to freedom passed through Philadelphia, an important stop on the Underground Railroad, the network of secret routes and shelters for fugitives escaping to free states and Canada. And Philadelphia abolitionists, black and white, were major figures in the movement.
You can learn this part of U.S. history by walking it. These tours includes an open-air auction block that inspired the U.S. abolitionist movement. You’ll see a church that hid fugitives in the basement, en route to freedom. You’ll visit the Johnson House, where Harriet Tubman may have met other abolitionists. And there’s a site that isn’t even on the city’s historic register, now being planned for demolition.
Walk 1: Society Hill and Center City
Listen to this tour while you walk:
1. London Coffee House
2 S. Front St. (at Market)
After Thomas Paine witnessed people being sold here, he wrote an essay that helped spark the antislavery movement.
2. Anthony Benezet Home
325 Chestnut St. (now Buddakan restaurant)
Anthony Benezet fought for black schools, and started the first abolitionist society in America.
3. Pennsylvania Hall
190 N. 6th St. (Current site of Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission)
A mob, unhappy that black and white men and women were meeting, burned the building to the ground.
4. The President’s House
Sixth and Market
While President George Washington worked to subvert Pennsylvania’s Gradual Abolition Act, at least one of his servants escaped to freedom in New Hampshire.
5. Congo Square, now Washington Square
210 W. Washington Square
Before it was called Washington Square, this was a gathering place, and a burial place, for the black community, both free and enslaved.
6. Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
419 S. Sixth St.
This church was a site on the Underground Railroad.
7. James Forten House
336 Lombard St.
James Forten was a successful black businessman who helped fund the antislavery movement.
8. William Still House
625 S. Delhi St.
He was the “Father of The Underground Railroad,” and helped many escape slavery.
9. Frances Ellen Watkins Harper House
1006 Bainbridge St.
The mother of African American journalism lived here.
10. Henry Minton House
204 S. 12th St.
Abolitionist Frederick Douglass attended meetings here and it’s believed John Brown spent the night here on his way to his raid on Harpers Ferry.
Walk 2: Northwest Philadelphia
5501 Germantown Ave.
The museum holds items from slavery, such as chains and shackles.
6306 Germantown Ave.
This place held abolitionist meetings attended by William Still and others. A third-floor attic space is believed to have been a hiding place for those fleeing slavery.
3. Cliveden
6401 Germantown Ave. [map]
This is one of the places where abolitionist Richard Allen and his family were owned as slaves.
Many thanks to the following historians and tour operators for their help with this piece: Beyond the Bell Tours, The Black Journey: African American Walking History Tour, Denise Valentine, and Wiggins Tours and More.