Frances Ellen Watkins Harper (1825-1911) was an abolitionist, writer, and poet. She was born in Baltimore to free black parents. She published her first book of poems in 1845, and is known as the mother of African American journalism for her work writing for abolitionist newspapers. Her 1892 novel, Iola Leroy, about a mixed-race free woman sold into slavery, is still in print. Harper also toured with the Anti-Slavery Society, lecturing alongside Frederick Douglass, William Lloyd Garrison, and Lucretia Mott. Her 1854 poem, “Bury Me in a Free Land” includes these lines:

I ask no monument, proud and high, / To arrest the gaze of the passers-by; / All that my yearning spirit craves, / Is bury me not in a land of slaves.