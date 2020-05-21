If you miss going out, here’s a glimmer of good news: Gardening could help fill some of that emptiness you’re feeling right now.

Researchers at the Princeton Environmental Institute found that happiness levels that we feel while gardening are similar to those reported by people while dining out. The study, recently published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning, also found the activity produces equal levels of emotional satisfaction as walking and biking. And, gardening ranked second among 15 activities as the most meaningful.

In short, if you’re feeling down, try digging your hands into some dirt. A lot of places selling plants, seeds, starters, and soil, beyond big-box stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, are still open. Most operate by curbside pickup, but some also offer delivery. Outside the city, there are in-store shopping options, too. Masks are required. And not on this list are the area’s farmers markets, many of which have stands selling plants.

Whether you’re starting your first Victory Garden or returning as a longtime summer-tomato-growing champion, here’s where to buy supplies.

We’ve got spots in Philly, the ’burbs and South Jersey, all below.

PHILADELPHIA

Greensgrow Farms (Kensington location only)

Order online at greensgrow-farms.shoplightspeed.com. You’ll have a choice of pickup windows 48 hours after you order.

Contact: 2501 E. Cumberland St., 215-427-2780 x5

Pickup: Wednesday through Sunday

Cultivaire

Order online at cultivaireplantstore.shopsettings.com for curbside pickup and delivery. Delivery is free if you’re within a six-mile radius of the Brewerytown shop.

Contact: 2732 W. Girard Ave., 267-319-8494

Pickup: Every other afternoon; call or message on Instagram (@cultivaireplantstore) for set times.

Germantown Kitchen Garden Farm Stand and Plant Nursery

Order online at germantownkitchengarden.com/online-farmstand-shop, anytime from 2 p.m. Friday through noon Thursday. Pickup times are selected during checkout. When you arrive at the nursery, walk inside and you’ll find all orders stationed to the left organized alphabetically by last name.

Contact: 215 E. Penn St., 610-505-4881

Pickup: Monday through Thursday, scheduled at checkout from noon to 6 p.m.

Fairmount Hardware

Fairmount Hardware is open for in-person curbside shopping and curbside pickup. To place orders in advance, call the store or shop online at acehardware.com. Delivery is available for online orders, and fees are calculated at checkout.

Contact: 2011 Fairmount Ave., 215-765-5829

Pickup: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

City Planter

Order online at cityplanter.com for curbside pickup. Call or knock when you arrive and your purchase will be placed just outside of the front door.

Contact: 814 N. 4th St., 215-627-6169

Pickup: Daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Urban Jungle

Order online at urbanjunglephilly.com/shop for curbside pickup. Delivery is available for select zip codes (19102, 19103, 19106, 19107, 19145, 19146, 19147, and 19148) for $35.

Contact: 1526 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-952-0811

Pickup: Hours vary, check Instagram (@urbanjunglephilly) for hours.

Secret Garden

Secret Garden is offering free delivery for some zip codes. Call the shop to check if you’re eligible or to place an order for curbside pickup. Browse their online shop at secretgardencenter.com/shop.

Contact: 7631 Ridge Ave., 215-483-5009

Pickup: Hours vary, call to schedule a time.

Myrtle and Magnolia

Order online at myrtleandmagnolia.com. Curbside pickup can be arranged through email (hello@myrtleandmagnolia.com) or direct message on Instagram (@myrtlemagnolia). Deliveries are available within city limits and are made on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tax and delivery fees are built into the prices for DIY trays, and delivery is free for flower arrangements, plants, and plant decor.

Contact: 2424 E. York St.

Pickup: Hours vary; email or connect with the shop through Instagram to schedule.

SUBURBS

GreenHorn Gardens

Order online at greenhorngardens.com for curbside pickup. Local delivery is available for some zip codes. For no-contact pickup, park your car in front of the greenhouse’s main front-door entrance, and pop your trunk. A staff member will load your order or leave it on the curb for you to collect at a safe distance.

Contact: 2401 School Ln., Drexel Hill, 610-990-9583

Pickup: Daily from noon to 4 p.m.

Main Line Gardens

Main Line Gardens is open for in-store retail. Masks are required. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Call the store to place orders in advance.

Contact: 376 Paoli Pike, Malvern, 610-644-2300

Pickup: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Ott’s Exotic Plants

Ott’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required. Curbside pickup is available. Call the store to place orders in advance.

Contact: 901 Gravel Pike, Schwenskville, 610-287-7878

Pickup: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Castle’s Garden Center

Castle’s is open for in-store retail. Curbside pickup is available weekdays. Call the store to place an order.

Contact: 1120 E. Bristol Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, 215-322-0304

Pickup: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Castle's Garden Center is pictured in Lower Southampton Township, Pa., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The garden center went viral on Twitter after a delivery driver bought groceries for a customer because he was concerned that she was unable to leave the house during the coronavirus pandemic.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Wedgewood Gardens

Order online at wedgewoodgardens.com/shop-the-wedge-1 for curbside pickup. Schedule an appointment for in-store shopping at wedgewoodgardens.com/appointment. Appointments are reserved for two people at a time, the primary buyer and a guest, who must checkout together on the same order. Visits will be limited to 45 minutes. Delivery is available for a $10 fee to some zip codes.

Contact: 1890 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, 610-459-3116

Pickup: Schedule an appointment online for in-store shopping; orders for curbside pickup take up to two business days to process, and a store associate will call you to arrange a pickup time.

Terrain (Glen Mills)

To order, call the store between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or email the store at str3003@shopterrain.com, and an associate will contact you within 24 hours. Curbside pickup orders placed after noon are available for next-day pickup. Orders placed between 10 a.m. and noon are available for same-day pickup. Delivery is available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Check Terrain’s Flickr page and Instagram (@terrain_styers) to browse what’s available.

Contact: 914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, 610-459-2400

Pickup: Curbside pickup orders placed after noon are available for next-day pickup; orders placed between 10 a.m. and noon are available for same-day pickup.

Terrain (Devon)

To order, call on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or email str3003@shopterrain.com, and a staff member will contact you within 24 hours. Orders are available for pickup on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or delivery on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Check Terrain’s Flickr page and Instagram (@terrain_devonyard) to browse what’s available.

Contact: 138 Lancaster Ave., Devon, 610-590-4671

Pickup: Saturdays, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Primex Garden Center

Order online at shop.primexgardencenter.com for delivery, available for some zip codes. After placing an order, a staff member will call you within three to six days to review your order, calculate delivery fees, and take payment.

Contact: 435 W. Glenside Ave., Glenside, 215-887-7500

Pickup: Store is temporarily closed; purchases are currently for delivery only

Collins Nursery

Order by email at info@collinsnursery.com. A staff member will reply to confirm that the plants you’ve selected are available, send an invoice for online payment by credit card, and schedule a curbside pickup window. Find a list of available plants at collinsnursery.com/plant-lists.

Contact: 773 Roslyn Ave., Glenside, 215-715-3439 (order by email, not phone)

Pickup: Curbside pickup will be scheduled through email.

Chadds Ford Greenhouses

Chadds Ford Greenhouses is open for in-person retail. You can also call the store to arrange curbside pickup.

Contact: 450 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, 610-459-4795

Pickup: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Glick’s Greenhouse

Glick’s is open for walk-in retail. Masks are required.

Contact: 57 Fisher Mill Rd, Oley, 610-689-9856

Pickup: Open for walk-in retail from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Froehlich’s Farm & Garden Center

Froehlich’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required, and gloves are highly encouraged. Only two family members can enter together at a time. To place an order for curbside pickup, email info@froehlichsfarm.com. You can pay by credit card or Venmo (@froehlichsfarm). There’s a $25 curbside minimum and a $5 pulling fee. For details, visit froehlichsfarm.com/home/curbside-pick-up-local-delivery. Froehlich’s delivers within an eight-mile radius from the store for a $25 fee. Delivery fees for bulk mulch and other bulk items may differ; call for a quote.

Contact: 3143 York Rd., Furlong, 215-794-8733

Pickup: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for in-store retail; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for curbside pickup.

Taddeo’s Greenhouses

Taddeo’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.

Contact: 2326 St Denis Ln, Havertown, 610- 446-1863

Pickup: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

Hillside Nursery

Hillside Nursery is open for in-store retail. Bulk mulch, topsoil, and stone are available for local delivery.

Contact: 110 Jackson St., Clifton Heights, 610-626-2826

Pickup: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Russell Gardens Center

Russell is open for in-store retail and is offering contactless pickup five days a week. For pickup, fill out the online order form at russellgardenscenter.net/News.html. A staff member will contact you to set pickup time and will take payment by credit card over the phone.

Contact: 600 New Rd, Churchville, 215-322-2339

Pickup: In-store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

SOUTH JERSEY

Springdale Farm Market

Springdale Farm Market’s Plantyard is open for in-store retail. All customers must wear a mask.

Contact: 1638 S. Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, 856-424-8674

Pickup: Daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McNaughton’s Garden Center (Cherry Hill and Somers Point)

McNaughton’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required, and only two people per household are allowed at a time (no children). To order in advance for store pickup, go online at mcnaughtonsgardens.com/store. Delivery ($10) is available for the following zip codes: 08002, 08003, 08033, 08034, 08234, 08244, 08225, and 08221.

Contact: 351 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, 856-429-6745, and 331 New Rd., Somers Point, 609-601-1616

Pickup: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; high-risk and senior citizens are invited to shop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Cherry Hill and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at Somers Point.

Haines Farm & Garden Supply

Haines Farm & Garden Supply is open for in-store retail. You can request curbside pickup by placing an order over the phone.

Contact: 196 Route 130 N., Cinnaminson, 856-829-8333

Pickup: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, gift shop is closed.

Platt’s Farm Market

Platt’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.

Contact: 70 W. Cohawkin Rd., Clarksboro, 856-423-7995

Pickup: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Dambly’s Garden Center

Dambly’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.

Contact: 51 W. Factory Rd., Berlin, 856-767-6883

Pickup: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Magnolia Garden Village

Magnolia’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.

Contact: 405 S. White Horse Pike, Magnolia, 856-783-4717

Pickup: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Meraki Market (houseplants only)

Order through Instagram (@merakimarket_nj) for curbside pickup. Check Instagram for an inventory list posted every other week. Check the “Plant” category in Instagram highlights to see what’s currently available. Delivery can be arranged if you live within 15 minutes of the shop.

Contact: 136 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield

Pickup: Hours vary; email (Merakimarketnj@gmail.com) or connect with the shop through Instagram for pickup details.