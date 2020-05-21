If you miss going out, here’s a glimmer of good news: Gardening could help fill some of that emptiness you’re feeling right now.
Researchers at the Princeton Environmental Institute found that happiness levels that we feel while gardening are similar to those reported by people while dining out. The study, recently published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning, also found the activity produces equal levels of emotional satisfaction as walking and biking. And, gardening ranked second among 15 activities as the most meaningful.
In short, if you’re feeling down, try digging your hands into some dirt. A lot of places selling plants, seeds, starters, and soil, beyond big-box stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, are still open. Most operate by curbside pickup, but some also offer delivery. Outside the city, there are in-store shopping options, too. Masks are required. And not on this list are the area’s farmers markets, many of which have stands selling plants.
Whether you’re starting your first Victory Garden or returning as a longtime summer-tomato-growing champion, here’s where to buy supplies.
We’ve got spots in Philly, the ’burbs and South Jersey, all below.
Order online at greensgrow-farms.shoplightspeed.com. You’ll have a choice of pickup windows 48 hours after you order.
Contact: 2501 E. Cumberland St., 215-427-2780 x5
Pickup: Wednesday through Sunday
Order online at cultivaireplantstore.shopsettings.com for curbside pickup and delivery. Delivery is free if you’re within a six-mile radius of the Brewerytown shop.
Contact: 2732 W. Girard Ave., 267-319-8494
Pickup: Every other afternoon; call or message on Instagram (@cultivaireplantstore) for set times.
Order online at germantownkitchengarden.com/online-farmstand-shop, anytime from 2 p.m. Friday through noon Thursday. Pickup times are selected during checkout. When you arrive at the nursery, walk inside and you’ll find all orders stationed to the left organized alphabetically by last name.
Contact: 215 E. Penn St., 610-505-4881
Pickup: Monday through Thursday, scheduled at checkout from noon to 6 p.m.
Fairmount Hardware is open for in-person curbside shopping and curbside pickup. To place orders in advance, call the store or shop online at acehardware.com. Delivery is available for online orders, and fees are calculated at checkout.
Contact: 2011 Fairmount Ave., 215-765-5829
Pickup: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Order online at cityplanter.com for curbside pickup. Call or knock when you arrive and your purchase will be placed just outside of the front door.
Contact: 814 N. 4th St., 215-627-6169
Pickup: Daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Order online at urbanjunglephilly.com/shop for curbside pickup. Delivery is available for select zip codes (19102, 19103, 19106, 19107, 19145, 19146, 19147, and 19148) for $35.
Contact: 1526 E. Passyunk Ave., 215-952-0811
Pickup: Hours vary, check Instagram (@urbanjunglephilly) for hours.
Secret Garden is offering free delivery for some zip codes. Call the shop to check if you’re eligible or to place an order for curbside pickup. Browse their online shop at secretgardencenter.com/shop.
Contact: 7631 Ridge Ave., 215-483-5009
Pickup: Hours vary, call to schedule a time.
Order online at myrtleandmagnolia.com. Curbside pickup can be arranged through email (hello@myrtleandmagnolia.com) or direct message on Instagram (@myrtlemagnolia). Deliveries are available within city limits and are made on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tax and delivery fees are built into the prices for DIY trays, and delivery is free for flower arrangements, plants, and plant decor.
Contact: 2424 E. York St.
Pickup: Hours vary; email or connect with the shop through Instagram to schedule.
Order online at greenhorngardens.com for curbside pickup. Local delivery is available for some zip codes. For no-contact pickup, park your car in front of the greenhouse’s main front-door entrance, and pop your trunk. A staff member will load your order or leave it on the curb for you to collect at a safe distance.
Contact: 2401 School Ln., Drexel Hill, 610-990-9583
Pickup: Daily from noon to 4 p.m.
Main Line Gardens is open for in-store retail. Masks are required. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Call the store to place orders in advance.
Contact: 376 Paoli Pike, Malvern, 610-644-2300
Pickup: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Ott’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required. Curbside pickup is available. Call the store to place orders in advance.
Contact: 901 Gravel Pike, Schwenskville, 610-287-7878
Pickup: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Castle’s is open for in-store retail. Curbside pickup is available weekdays. Call the store to place an order.
Contact: 1120 E. Bristol Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, 215-322-0304
Pickup: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Order online at wedgewoodgardens.com/shop-the-wedge-1 for curbside pickup. Schedule an appointment for in-store shopping at wedgewoodgardens.com/appointment. Appointments are reserved for two people at a time, the primary buyer and a guest, who must checkout together on the same order. Visits will be limited to 45 minutes. Delivery is available for a $10 fee to some zip codes.
Contact: 1890 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, 610-459-3116
Pickup: Schedule an appointment online for in-store shopping; orders for curbside pickup take up to two business days to process, and a store associate will call you to arrange a pickup time.
To order, call the store between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or email the store at str3003@shopterrain.com, and an associate will contact you within 24 hours. Curbside pickup orders placed after noon are available for next-day pickup. Orders placed between 10 a.m. and noon are available for same-day pickup. Delivery is available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Check Terrain’s Flickr page and Instagram (@terrain_styers) to browse what’s available.
Contact: 914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, 610-459-2400
Pickup: Curbside pickup orders placed after noon are available for next-day pickup; orders placed between 10 a.m. and noon are available for same-day pickup.
To order, call on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or email str3003@shopterrain.com, and a staff member will contact you within 24 hours. Orders are available for pickup on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or delivery on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Check Terrain’s Flickr page and Instagram (@terrain_devonyard) to browse what’s available.
Contact: 138 Lancaster Ave., Devon, 610-590-4671
Pickup: Saturdays, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Order online at shop.primexgardencenter.com for delivery, available for some zip codes. After placing an order, a staff member will call you within three to six days to review your order, calculate delivery fees, and take payment.
Contact: 435 W. Glenside Ave., Glenside, 215-887-7500
Pickup: Store is temporarily closed; purchases are currently for delivery only
Order by email at info@collinsnursery.com. A staff member will reply to confirm that the plants you’ve selected are available, send an invoice for online payment by credit card, and schedule a curbside pickup window. Find a list of available plants at collinsnursery.com/plant-lists.
Contact: 773 Roslyn Ave., Glenside, 215-715-3439 (order by email, not phone)
Pickup: Curbside pickup will be scheduled through email.
Chadds Ford Greenhouses is open for in-person retail. You can also call the store to arrange curbside pickup.
Contact: 450 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, 610-459-4795
Pickup: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Glick’s is open for walk-in retail. Masks are required.
Contact: 57 Fisher Mill Rd, Oley, 610-689-9856
Pickup: Open for walk-in retail from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Froehlich’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required, and gloves are highly encouraged. Only two family members can enter together at a time. To place an order for curbside pickup, email info@froehlichsfarm.com. You can pay by credit card or Venmo (@froehlichsfarm). There’s a $25 curbside minimum and a $5 pulling fee. For details, visit froehlichsfarm.com/home/curbside-pick-up-local-delivery. Froehlich’s delivers within an eight-mile radius from the store for a $25 fee. Delivery fees for bulk mulch and other bulk items may differ; call for a quote.
Contact: 3143 York Rd., Furlong, 215-794-8733
Pickup: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for in-store retail; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for curbside pickup.
Taddeo’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.
Contact: 2326 St Denis Ln, Havertown, 610- 446-1863
Pickup: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily
Hillside Nursery is open for in-store retail. Bulk mulch, topsoil, and stone are available for local delivery.
Contact: 110 Jackson St., Clifton Heights, 610-626-2826
Pickup: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Russell is open for in-store retail and is offering contactless pickup five days a week. For pickup, fill out the online order form at russellgardenscenter.net/News.html. A staff member will contact you to set pickup time and will take payment by credit card over the phone.
Contact: 600 New Rd, Churchville, 215-322-2339
Pickup: In-store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Springdale Farm Market’s Plantyard is open for in-store retail. All customers must wear a mask.
Contact: 1638 S. Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, 856-424-8674
Pickup: Daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
McNaughton’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required, and only two people per household are allowed at a time (no children). To order in advance for store pickup, go online at mcnaughtonsgardens.com/store. Delivery ($10) is available for the following zip codes: 08002, 08003, 08033, 08034, 08234, 08244, 08225, and 08221.
Contact: 351 Kresson Rd., Cherry Hill, 856-429-6745, and 331 New Rd., Somers Point, 609-601-1616
Pickup: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; high-risk and senior citizens are invited to shop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Cherry Hill and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at Somers Point.
Haines Farm & Garden Supply is open for in-store retail. You can request curbside pickup by placing an order over the phone.
Contact: 196 Route 130 N., Cinnaminson, 856-829-8333
Pickup: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, gift shop is closed.
Platt’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.
Contact: 70 W. Cohawkin Rd., Clarksboro, 856-423-7995
Pickup: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Dambly’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.
Contact: 51 W. Factory Rd., Berlin, 856-767-6883
Pickup: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Magnolia’s is open for in-store retail. Masks are required.
Contact: 405 S. White Horse Pike, Magnolia, 856-783-4717
Pickup: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Order through Instagram (@merakimarket_nj) for curbside pickup. Check Instagram for an inventory list posted every other week. Check the “Plant” category in Instagram highlights to see what’s currently available. Delivery can be arranged if you live within 15 minutes of the shop.
Contact: 136 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield
Pickup: Hours vary; email (Merakimarketnj@gmail.com) or connect with the shop through Instagram for pickup details.