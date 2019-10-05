This year’s parade honoring Revolutionary War hero General Casimir Pulaski marks the 411th year since Polish settlers first came to America. Expect costumed marchers and folk dancers, as well as thousands of spectators.
Noon, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, 215-922-1700, polishamericancenter.org
Billy Penn hosts a garden party at colonial socialite/thinking woman Eliza Powel’s rowhome, the site of lively salons that helped influence the founding fathers. Expect cheese and salumi platters, roasted veggie trays, and hard cider.
7 to 9 p.m., Powel House, 244 S. Third St., $55, $70 includes a yearlong Billy Penn membership, 215-880-4150, philalandmarks.org
It’s the last plant swap of the season, so pack up your cuttings and spare houseplants. If you have questions, experts from the Pennsylvania Bonsai Society, Pennsylvania Orchid Society, and the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion will be on hand.
6 to 8 p.m., PHS Pop-Up Garden South Street, 1436 South St., free, 215-988-8800, phsonline.org
Philadelphia premiere of Irish playwright Conor McPherson’s delicate work about the friendship between down-and-out Tommy and a young woman he rescues from her abusive boyfriend.
7 p.m., through Oct. 27, Inis Nua Theatre Co., 302 S. Hicks St., $25, $15 for students, seniors, and industry, 215-454-9776, inisnuatheatre.org
Chinatown’s streets close to traffic for this evening bash, which sees about 20,000 people come out to enjoy all sorts of food, from soup dumplings to pound cake to Albanian byrek pastries.
7 to 11 p.m., 10th and Race Streets, pay as you go, yeshinightmarket.com
Scranton native Samantha Ruddy is making her way to Philly this fall to record her first-ever comedy album after just a few years in stand-up. Ruddy made her late-night TV debut early this year on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and works as the warm-up comic for TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.
8:30 and 10:00 p.m. Friday, Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St., $15, 215-399-1279, goodgoodcomedy.com
Philadelphia Sculptors, together with the Dina Wind Art Foundation, collaborate with the museum to mount an exhibition of floating sculptural installations sited at Penn’s Landing.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, runs through Dec. 7, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., visible from Penn’s Landing, 215-413-8655, phillyseaport.org