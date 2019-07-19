Amanda Seales, an ex-touring member of the English R&B outfit Floetry, is officially on the stand-up comedy circuit. Her latest endeavor, “Smart, Funny & Black,” focuses on African American history and culture in an unexpected game-show format that pits contestants against one another to determine who should be inducted into Seales’ “Illustrious League of Master Blacksperts.”
8 p.m., Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., tickets start at $34.50, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
The Free Library hosts a class about the history of cheese with Jamie Png, a local cheesemaker and cheesemonger who will frame it in the lens of colonization and conflict, as well as trade and travel. The class concludes with a tasting.
6 to 8 p.m., the Culinary Literacy Center at the Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., $20, 215-686-5322, freelibrary.org
Previously postponed due to Mick Jagger’s heart condition, the show goes on at the Linc, with the 75-year-old singer ever at the forefront. Gimme Mick!
8 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, $190 and up, 267-570-4000, lincolnfinancialfield.com
An old king, a terrible mistake — maybe Shakespeare’s greatest work. Directed by one of Philly’s finest, Kittson O’Neill.
7 p.m., July 24 through July 28, Clark Park, free, 215-764-5345, shakespeareinclarkpark.org
The bioethicist and National Book Critics Circle Award winner explores how marginalized communities are often forced to live in toxin-high environments and the damage that environment does.
7:30 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., free, 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
The YouTube phenom and all-around commercial sensation brings her unicorn cheer and side ponytail to West Fairmount to belt over-the-top pop hits that kids love: “Boomerang,” “Kid in a Candy Store,” and “Hold the Drama.”
7 p.m., Saturday, Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $40 and up, 800-982-2787, ticketmaster.com
The American Swedish Museum hosts a beer-centric party at FDR Park. Attendees can sample Swedish food with a modern twist, try “tipsrunda" (open-air walking plus trivia), and sip beers from a handful of local breweries, including Yards and Crooked Eye.
6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, American Swedish Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave., $35, $30 in advance, $15 for designated drivers, 215-389-1776, americanswedish.org