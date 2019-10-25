One of the largest rowing events in the country takes place on the Schuylkill. If you’re not connected to one of the competitors, who range from beginners to Olympic-caliber athletes, you can still take the race in from the weekend’s edition of Parks on Tap, located 400 meters above the finish line under the Girard Avenue and Railroad Bridges. (hosr.org)
8 a.m., Kelly and Fountain Green Drives, hosr.org
This exhibition explores what is arguably the greatest cataclysm in Philadelphia’s history: The deadly flu epidemic of 1918-1919, which took more than 20,000 lives. Interactive displays, photographs, and documents.
10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St., 215-560-8564, muttermuseum.org
Based on the true story of a small Newfoundland town that welcomed 7,000 air passengers stranded there after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
7:30 p.m., with additional performances through Nov. 3, Academy of Music, 240 S Broad St., 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
Join the 25th Police District for this second annual event featuring giveaways and inflatables. Hosted by Hunting Park Neighborhood Plan and Hunting Park United.
6-9 p.m., Hunting Park Playground, 900 W. Hunting Park Ave., free.
Three DJs — Red (playing ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s), Green (Top 40 and EDM), and Blue (hip hop) — spin their music to be heard on headphones. The result is a silent disco, with people singing and dancing, while DJs compete to get more headphones choosing their color.
7-11 p.m. Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., early bird tickets, $10-$15, depending on purchase of drink ticket, 267-422-2219, silentphilly.com
Typically, folks think of Steve-O, real name Stephen Glover, as the guy who has sacrificed his body for our enjoyment on shows like Jackass. But since the early aughts, Steve-O has gone from professional stuntman to professional stand-up comic.
10:30 p.m., Nov. 1, Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., 215-496-9001, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
It’s been almost five years since NBC’s Parks and Recreation ended, but we still can’t think of Nick Offerman as anything but the meat-loving, Libertarian-leaning, department-directing Ron Swanson. Lately, though Swanson — er, Offerman — has been hitting the road on his “All Rise” tour, sadly sans wife Megan Mullally.
8 p.m., Nov. 2, The Met Philadelphia, 858 North Broad St., 1-800-745-3000, themetphilly.com