Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2025: Route, road closures, and how to watch

Center City and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be awash in green, white, and orange this weekend as Philadelphia hosts the country’s second-oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which dates back more than 250 years, will take place Sunday, March 16, drawing thousands of spectators — and bringing with it road closures, parking restrictions, and transit detours.

Renee Terhune shows off a tattoo at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, Philadelphia on Friday, March 17, 2023. McGillin's continued its tradition of green beer and a celebration for St. Patrick’s Day. Read more Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

What began as a religious feast and service honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, has evolved into a celebration filled with parades, parties, and plenty of Irish stouts.

Here’s what you need to know for parade day.

Bill Kilrain, of Northeast Philadelphia, got a little help from his wife who painted his hair in the colors of the Irish flag for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The parade featured marching bands, Irish dancers, and cultural groups. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Parade route

Parade participants will begin gathering at 9 a.m. at Schuylkill Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, near 30th Street Station.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, heading north on 16th Street, then turning left onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The route continues west along the Parkway, ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 3 p.m.

Parade weather

On parade day, Accuweather forecasts a breezy day with highs of 68 degrees, with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Mayor Cherelle Parker (center) joins the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The parade featured marching bands, Irish dancers, and cultural groups. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

St. Patrick’s Day Parade road closures

Expect significant road closures throughout Center City and the Parkway area.

Starting at 5:30 a.m.:

Advertisement

Eakins Oval (from Kelly Drive to Spring Garden Street) closed until 4 p.m.

Starting at 9 a.m. (until 3:30 p.m.):

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 15th Streets 20th Street between Market and Arch Streets 19th Street between Market and Arch Streets 18th Street between Market and Arch Streets 17th Street between Market and Arch Streets 16th Street between Market and Arch Streets 15th Street between Market and Arch Streets

Starting at 10:30 a.m. (until 3:30 p.m.):

Advertisement

16th Street between Market and Cherry Streets Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval All cross streets along the Parkway from 16th to 22nd Street will close as the parade passes. Streets will reopen once the parade is finished.

St. Patrick’s Day parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will be in effect early Sunday morning along the parade route. Vehicles left in restricted areas will be “courtesy towed.” Here’s what to know about courtesy tows.

5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Advertisement

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Friends from Iowa pause before boarding a tourist bus on Independence Mall. They’ve been going to St. Patrick’s Day parades in different states for 14 years. From left are Dan and Diane Sperfslage, of Aurora; Dianne and Mike Loughren, of Hazleton; and Becky and Doug Lindsay, of Masonville. This year they celebrated in Alexandria, Va.; Morristown, N.J.; Ireland, W. Va.; Crown Point, Ind.; and Philadelphia. Scene Through the Lens runs every Monday on page B-2. There is a template in Roxen. This sentence runs at the top of the photo: More of photographer Tom Gralish’s visual exploration of our region can be seen in his blog at Inquirer.com/sceneontheroad. Read more Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

How to get to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The easiest way to get to the parade, and skip the parking hassle, is to take public transportation. Regional Rail, subways, trolleys, and PATCO lines will be operating on a regular Sunday schedule.

Regional Rail: Arrive at Jefferson or Suburban Station—both within walking distance of the parade. Broad Street Line & Market-Frankford Line: Get off at City Hall Station for easy access. PATCO: Ride to 15th/16th & Locust or 12th/13th & Locust Stations. SEPTA bus detours: Routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 will be detoured from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pat Lufkin dances with her son Chuck Lufkin, both of Levittown, on Market Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

How to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade from home