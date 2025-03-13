Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2025: Route, road closures, and how to watch
The 2025 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off March 16. Here's the parade route, road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours, and how to watch live or online.
Center City and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be awash in green, white, and orange this weekend as Philadelphia hosts the country’s second-oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which dates back more than 250 years, will take place Sunday, March 16, drawing thousands of spectators — and bringing with it road closures, parking restrictions, and transit detours.
What began as a religious feast and service honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, has evolved into a celebration filled with parades, parties, and plenty of Irish stouts.
Here’s what you need to know for parade day.
Parade route
Parade participants will begin gathering at 9 a.m. at Schuylkill Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, near 30th Street Station.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, heading north on 16th Street, then turning left onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The route continues west along the Parkway, ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 3 p.m.
Parade weather
On parade day, Accuweather forecasts a breezy day with highs of 68 degrees, with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade road closures
Expect significant road closures throughout Center City and the Parkway area.
Starting at 5:30 a.m.:
Eakins Oval (from Kelly Drive to Spring Garden Street) closed until 4 p.m.
Starting at 9 a.m. (until 3:30 p.m.):
John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 15th Streets
20th Street between Market and Arch Streets
19th Street between Market and Arch Streets
18th Street between Market and Arch Streets
17th Street between Market and Arch Streets
16th Street between Market and Arch Streets
15th Street between Market and Arch Streets
Starting at 10:30 a.m. (until 3:30 p.m.):
16th Street between Market and Cherry Streets
Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval
All cross streets along the Parkway from 16th to 22nd Street will close as the parade passes. Streets will reopen once the parade is finished.
St. Patrick’s Day parking restrictions
Parking restrictions will be in effect early Sunday morning along the parade route. Vehicles left in restricted areas will be “courtesy towed.” Here’s what to know about courtesy tows.
5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard
How to get to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The easiest way to get to the parade, and skip the parking hassle, is to take public transportation. Regional Rail, subways, trolleys, and PATCO lines will be operating on a regular Sunday schedule.
Regional Rail: Arrive at Jefferson or Suburban Station—both within walking distance of the parade.
Broad Street Line & Market-Frankford Line: Get off at City Hall Station for easy access.
PATCO: Ride to 15th/16th & Locust or 12th/13th & Locust Stations.
SEPTA bus detours: Routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 49, 124, and 125 will be detoured from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade from home
Live broadcast: CW Philly 57 from noon to 3 p.m.
Live stream: CBS News Philadelphia from noon to 3 p.m.
Rebroadcast: CBS Philadelphia on Monday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
TV Channels: Comcast Xfinity (Channel 13) | Verizon FiOS (Channel 16)