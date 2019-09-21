Spruce Street Harbor Park hosts its annual Fall Fest, jam-packed with live music and free activities, food, and beer. If you’re craving fall treats, there will be pumpkin milkshakes, caramel-apple funnel cake, and pumpkin-filled churros for sale.
1 to 7 p.m., Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., pay as you go, 215-922-2386, delawareriverwaterfront.com
String quartets in North Philadelphia and Collingswood, a horn sextet in Grays Ferry, a low brass trio at a retirement community in Bryn Mawr — these are expressions of thanks from Philadelphia Orchestra musicians as they fan out for a day of audience appreciation concerts. More than 30 chamber ensemble performances are slated in the city and suburbs for the fifth iteration of the event.
9:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. at various locations, free, pomusicians.org
The noir classic starring the inimitable Barbara Stanwyck and a dashing Fred MacMurray screens at the Ritz Five as part of its Classic Movie Essentials Series. The smoky, Billy Wilder-directed film that spawned countless knockoffs and parodies turned 75 this summer.
7:30 p.m., Ritz Five, 214 Walnut St., $10.50, $7.50 for seniors, 215-440-1184, landmarktheatres.com
The celebrated essayist, memoirist, graphic novelist, and social commentator presents his first conventional novel, focusing on the struggle of an enslaved man, guided by a special power, to escape his owners. He’ll be talking with eminent Frederick Douglass biographer David Blight.
8 p.m., Irvine Auditorium, University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Spruce St., 215-898-5552, $30-$60 (book included), 215-567-4341, freelibrary.org
1812 Productions cofounder Jennifer Childs and Philadelphia favorite Grace Gonglewski in a comedy — part Odd Couple and part Breaking Bad.
8 p.m., with additional performances through Oct. 20, Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, $28, 215-592-9560, 1812productions.org
Born in Sudan, Solomon Georgio came to the U.S. as a child, and honed his comedy chops until he made his TV debut on Conan on 2015. Since then he’s appeared on shows like Drunk History and Last Call with Carson Daly. His debut comedy album, HomoNégro Superior, was released in 2017 via Comedy Central Records.
8:30 and 10 p.m., Friday, Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St., $16, 215-399-1279, goodgoodcomedy.com
Though it commemorates 1918’s notorious Liberty Loan Parade, known for quickly spreading a deadly flu through the city, this public spectacle of light and sound — courtesy of British innovators Blast Theory — promises a memorable, disease-free marvel for all ages.
5 p.m. Saturday, starts at Marconi Plaza and goes north along South Broad Street, free, 215-560-8564, spitspreadsdeath.com