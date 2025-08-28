11 things to do with your kids this Labor Day weekend in Philly

The last weekend of summer is always bittersweet — pool days are numbered, backpacks are packed, and routines are waiting just around the corner.

But in Philly, Labor Day still brings plenty of reasons to get outside and celebrate with your kids. All weekend long, the region is buzzing with family-friendly events: lanterns lighting up Franklin Square, carnival rides at Volksfest, Elmo in patriotic red, white, and blue at Sesame Place, and sunflowers stretching high above little heads at Doylestown’s farms.

Advertisement

Museums are offering free admission for kids, neighborhood parks are hosting crafts and scavenger hunts, and the waterfront is closing out the season with skating, hammocks, and boardwalk eats. In short, it’s your last big chance to squeeze in a full weekend of summer fun before the school bell rings.

Delaware River Waterfront

Celebrate the holiday along Philly’s most scenic stretch of the river with activities at three major spots. At Cherry Street Pier, enjoy art, food vendors, and camp-themed events; at Spruce Street Harbor Park, lounge in hammocks and play games; and at RiverRink Summerfest, skate, play mini-golf, and grab boardwalk eats before the season ends.

📆 Aug. 29–Sept. 1 (times vary), 📍121 N. Columbus Blvd. and surrounding parks, Philadelphia, 🌐 delawareriverwaterfront.com, 💵 Free / pay-as-you-go

Camp Cherry Street Pier

Cherry Street Pier transforms into a camp-themed weekend with different activities each day: campfire sing-alongs Friday, a movie screening Saturday, bracelet-making and bingo Sunday, and fiber crafts Monday.

📆 Aug. 29–31 (times vary), 📍121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, 🌐 cherrystreetpier.com, 💵 Free

FDR Park Labor Day Celebration

The third annual festival at FDR Park features archery for kids 10 and up, a scavenger hunt, nature crafts, and an appearance from Smokey the Bear.

📆 Sept. 1 (noon–2 p.m.), 📍Boathouse at FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, 🌐 fdrparkphilly.org, 💵 Free

Volksfest

The 153rd annual Cannstatter Volksfest in Northeast Philly celebrates German heritage with live music, folk dancing, traditional food and drink, amusement rides, and its signature three-story column of fruits and vegetables.

📆 Aug. 30–31 (noon–10 p.m.), Sept. 1 (noon–8 p.m.), 📍9130 Academy Rd., Philadelphia, 🌐 cannstatter.org, 💵 $10 one-day, $15 two-day, $20 weekend pass

Museum of the American Revolution

Kids 12 and under get free admission all weekend. Families can explore the Revolution Place discovery center, join in crafts, see theatrical performances of Revolutionary-era figures, and catch daily in-gallery talks about equality and freedom.

📆 Aug. 30–Sept. 1, 📍101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, 🌐 amrevmuseum.org, 💵 Adults $24, Youth 6–17 $13, Free 12 and under (at desk only)

DroneArt Show

Sweetbriar Fields in West Fairmount Park lights up with more than 20,000 candles and 500 drones synchronized to music by Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are steep, but children 3 and under are free — and families may catch a glimpse from outside the gates.

📆 Aug. 29–30 (8:30 p.m.), 📍3900 Lansdowne Dr., Philadelphia, 🌐 thedroneartshow.com, 💵 $40–$89, Free ages 3 and under

Sesame Place

Celebrate with Elmo and friends at Sesame Place in Langhorne. Kids can take a patriotic photo with Elmo in red, white, and blue attire, then stick around for the fireworks show on Sunday night.

📆 Aug. 31 (fireworks at 8 p.m.), 📍100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, Pa., 🌐 sesameplace.com, 💵 Ticketed

Norf Philly Day / Carnival in the H.O.O.D.

Fotterall Square hosts a neighborhood festival with live music, Caribbean food, vendors, kids’ games, and resource tables, led by Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. and the Helping Others Overcome Difficulties organization.

📆 Aug. 30 (noon–6 p.m.), 📍1120 W. Cumberland St., Philadelphia, 🌐 facebook.com, 💵 Free

Chinese Lantern Festival

This is the final weekend to catch the Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square. Families can explore glowing lantern sculptures, watch cultural performances, and try dumpling-making workshops Fridays through Sundays.

📆 Through Aug. 31 (6–10 p.m.), 📍200 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, 🌐 phillychineselanternfestival.com, 💵 $16–$29, Free ages 2 and under

Polish American Festival & Country Fair

Held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, this two-weekend festival features Polish music and folk dancing, pierogi and potato pancakes, carnival rides, and cultural exhibits.

📆 Aug. 30–Sept. 1 and Sept. 6–7 (noon–8 p.m.), 📍654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, Pa., 🌐 polishamericanfestival.org, 💵 $15

Sunflower Days at Hellerick’s Farm

Wander through fields of 25 sunflower varieties, pick raspberries and blackberries, climb a silo wall, play mini golf, and meet goats at this Doylestown farm.

📆 Through Sept. 1 (10 a.m.–8 p.m.), 📍5500 Easton Rd., Doylestown, Pa., 🌐 hellericksfarm.com, 💵 $16–$20