Bow down Philly, Beyoncé is coming | Things to Do

Fireworks have been all around us this week and hopefully they’re over at this point. What better way to follow up July 4 than listening to Beyoncé's “America Has a Problem” ahead of her Philly show? 👀 I’ve been blasting the Kendrick Lamar remix. What Beyoncé song is your go-to this summer? We’ve been gearing up our coverage of the Renaissance tour’s first U.S. stop and we’ve got your ultimate guide to the queen’s arrival.

This weekend, turn up your summer playlist, scope out the Shore’s dining scene, watch a new documentary about the Negro baseball league, and pick fresh fruit at local farms.

Everything you need to know about Beyoncé's Philly show

Queen Bey’s first stop in the U.S. on her Renaissance tour will be in Philly! Are you going to see her at the Linc? I will sadly be out of town, but I know the city’s biggest Bey fans are getting their outfits ready, the dances down, and the lyrics memorized in time for Wednesday. One big tip: There are no openers, so don’t be late. Here’s what else you need to know before you go.

Plus, even if you can’t get into the concert, the scene outside will be a party and you might want to try a tailgate (which fans did for Taylor Swift.) Nearby, Xfinity Live! is hosting fans with or without tickets at BeyGate, a pre-concert party with food and themed drinks like a “Drunk in Love” margarita and “We Like to Party” tropical crush. Of course, there’s a costume contest.

Your weekly social calendar

🎤 To the feminine the what: Meet the Renaissance tour emcee Kevin JZ Prodigy, the legendary ballroom commentator who was once known as the “Voice of Philadelphia.” Chances are you’ve been singing his unforgettable chants from “Pure/Honey” (that we cannot print in full). He talked to my colleague Zoe Greenberg about what it was like to work with Beyoncé.

⚾ What to watch: You’re already a Phillies fan, but did you know about the Philadelphia Stars? The Negro league team was a big source of local pride. A new documentary produced by the Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought explores baseball’s Black history. The League will screen at AMC theaters this weekend and will soon be available to stream online.

🍽️ What to eat: If you’re at the Shore and looking for your next meal, we have suggestions, from hot dogs to fine dining. Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan just came out with his must-read guide to the Jersey Shore’s food scene.

🍓 Pick-me girls: It’s berry season and Philly farms are offering delicious fresh fruit that you can harvest yourself. Here’s where you can pick strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and more around the city.

🕺 Set in ink: Moulin Rouge, now running at the Academy of Music, features New Jersey actor Gabe Martínez, who has played Santiago hundreds of times. He talks to The Inquirer about loving the musical so much he tattooed “Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love” on his chest.

🎂 Let them eat cake: Fondant versus buttercream — whose side are you on? A look inside Philly’s buttercream revival.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Wear pink to the Barbie Dream Party, compete in the Caphe Roasters Super Smash Bro’s Tourney, and golf among your fave characters at Pixar Putt.

The thing of the week

Beloved Philly funk-punk-jazz-pop band Snacktime will play a free concert on Friday night at the Eakins Oval pop-up festival. The brass band got started busking in Rittenhouse Square and now they play all around the region — improvising each show. Philly DJ Killsing and songwriter/musician Rachel Andie will also perform.

Your hot Philly summer

📻 Turn it up: Inquirer pop music critic Dan DeLuca shared his 25 recs for a killer summer playlist, with a mix of big names and local bands.

🐱 Pet parenting advice: It’s already a brutally hot summer and your pets are feeling the heat, too. We gathered six tips to keep your cats and dogs hydrated.

🥤 Kelis recommended: Nothing beats a rich, yummy milkshake on a sweaty day. We rounded up the best milkshakes in Philadelphia.

🩳 Pool rules: More than 60 public pools across Philly have been welcoming families who want to sit in the sun and take a dip. Here’s what to know before you go.

😋 Your next read: Lovely readers, I know you like to eat. I’m hungry right now. Philly has some of the best and most diverse restaurants, and the new Taste Philly newsletter will be digging into different cuisines every week, featuring everything from soup dumplings to dosa to, my personal fave, mofongo. Sign up here.

