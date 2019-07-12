First Sundays at the Barnes always mean free family programs, but this early-evening block party is bigger. It will spill from the museum’s parking lot into Target’s with art-making and GLBL VLLG’s communal jam sessions. Look out for food trucks and a beer garden, too.
5 to 8 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., free but registration required for museum access, 215-278-7000, barnesfoundation.org
Do you know what color Rachel’s dress was at Ross’ wedding to Emily? Or in what season Monica and Rachel lost their apartment to Joey and Chandler? Head to the Bourse for five rounds of challenging trivia on the iconic show. It’s free to compete, but you must reserve tickets online for your team members.
7 p.m., the Bourse, 111 South Independence Mall, free, 215-625-0300, theboursephilly.com
Wish you knew how to arrange your own bouquet? Learn the art at Weavers Way’s Henry Avenue farm, where you can pluck blooms straight from the fields. Each participant gets to take home a handmade bouquet, along with nifty tips on making cut flowers last longer.
6 to 7:30 p.m., Weavers Way Henry Got Crops Farm, 7095 Henry Ave., $10, 215-843-2350, weaversway.coop
Thinking woman’s Swedish dance-pop star Robyn — last name: Carlsson — took eight years between 2010’s Body Talk and last year’s Honey, during which time the “Dancing on My Own” singer’s devoted following only grew larger. She’s playing Philly on one of a handful of dates in a mini U.S. tour.
7 p.m., Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $39.50 to $99.50 with additional $5 on day of show, 215-546-5900, manncenter.org
Penn’s Landing continues its free screening series with this blockbuster from last summer, a delectable rom-com set in Singapore. Don’t forget to bring your favorite lawn chair and snacks.
8:30 p.m., Penn’s Landing, Great Plaza, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, 215-629-3200, delawareriverwaterfront.com
It’s been a Tony-winning Broadway smash and a Netflix documentary, and now this star of screens large and small is on a side-splitting national tour.
8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $39 to $109, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org
Philly Art Collective hosts an interactive exhibit filled with glow-in-the-dark artwork (some of which will be for sale), live music, and complimentary drinks. The first 500 tickets are free. After that, admission is donation-based.
7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Philly Art Collective Gallery, 253 N. Third St., free, facebook.com/phillyartcollective