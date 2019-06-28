The Academy of Natural Sciences’ latest exhibit recreates the earth in the time before Pangaea, when Antarctica was beach, Australia was in polar darkness, and North America had inland seas. A feathered velociraptor, vegan iguanodon, and other animatronic dinosaurs bring million-year-old habitats to life.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Jan. 20, 2020, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., price of admission plus $7, 215-299-1000, ansp.org
Philadelphia Brews Creamery uses local beers to flavor its ice cream, adding such brews as chocolate peanut butter porter and black cherry cider to the mix. The Fishtown company has teamed up with Martha, the Kensington bar with an affinity for tart beers. Try three flavors made with barrel-aged sours (and the beers that correspond with them) at this happy hour.
5 to 7 p.m., Martha, 2113 E York St., free, facebook.com/Philadelphia-Brews-Creamery
Kensho Watanabe leads Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, preceded by a triptych of 20th-century Americana: Gershwin’s “Lullaby,” Morton Gould’s superbly jazz-tinged “American Symphonette No. 2,” and the cartoonish “Flamingo” by Michael Daugherty.
7:30 p.m., Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, $55-$85, $50-$80 for members, 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org
Wawa Welcome America events dominate the week. For a low-key option, check out Jurassic World at Mander Playground. Come early for dinosaur trivia and free treats from Tastykake and Herr’s.
5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mander Playground, 2140 N. 33rd St., free, 215-685-3894, welcomeamerica.com
Fourth of July in Philly is a day-long affair. Head to the Parkway early for a food truck lunch, live music, and storytelling for kids. You can also shoot some hoops and take a ride on a zip-line. Plan to stick around for performances from Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor, as well as fireworks over the Art Museum.
Noon to 10 p.m., Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, welcomeamerica.com
A brand-new Chester County theater company begins life with one of Shakespeare’s best-loved romances.
7 p.m., Friday, with performances through July 21, Phoenix Theatre, SALT Performing Arts, 1645 Arts School Road, Chester Springs, $25, $17 for students and seniors, free for under age 18, 610-703-1734, thephoenixtheatrepa.com
The art museum’s always-awesome summer program deepens kids’ connections with new exhibitions “Souls Grown Deep: Artists of the African American South” and “The Art of Collage and Assemblage.” Art Splash’s four artists-in-residence stay two weeks each, beginning with Brian “BCASSO” Bazemore, working with found objects (July 5-21) and ending with textile artist Joy Ude (Aug. 20-Sept. 2).
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, through Sept. 2, Philadelphia Museum of Art Perelman Building, 2525 Pennsylvania Ave., included with admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org