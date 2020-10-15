🎭 Late Night Snacks: FEAST (Theater / virtual / free) As an antidote to quarantine boredom, the Fringe Festival and the Bearded Ladies Cabaret team up for a 12-hour (yep, you read that right) livestream cabaret performance with performers from Melbourne to Paris to Philly. The event is free, but you can buy kits for your at-home cabaret viewing experience, with money going to support the artists. (Free-$1,000, Oct. 17 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., fringearts.com, add to calendar)